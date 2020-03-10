Left Menu
Development News Edition

He's been a brilliant signing: Shaw impressed with Bruno Fernandes' performance

Manchester United's Luke Shaw is impressed with Bruno Fernandes' recent performances and said that the latter has been a 'brilliant signing'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Leeds
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 11:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 11:38 IST
He's been a brilliant signing: Shaw impressed with Bruno Fernandes' performance
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United's Luke Shaw is impressed with Bruno Fernandes' recent performances and said that the latter has been a 'brilliant signing'. "At times we know he's going to lose possession, but we need them sort of risk passes that are going to unlock defences," Goal.com quoted Shaw as saying.

"He's been a brilliant signing so far and he's already come in with a few assists and a few important goals. We will keep pushing the standards and we'll keep pushing him because there's so much more from him to come," he added. Since joining the club in January, the Portugal international, Fernandes, has scored two goals and provided three assists in his five Premier League games.

Manchester United have been in sublime form as they have not faced a defeat in their last 10 matches in all competitions. The club will now take on Tottenham in the Premier League on March 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Time to move on: Scindia quits Congress amid turmoil in Madhya Pradesh

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party on Tuesday, stating that it is time to move on. Having been a primary member of the Congress Party for the last 18 years. it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering m...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares emerge from rout as stimulus hopes calm panic

Asian stocks bounced, and bond yields rose from record lows on Tuesday on hopes that global policymakers would introduce co-ordinated stimulus to cushion the economic impact of a coronavirus outbreak. U.S. and European markets were expected...

Continuity of care leads to considerable improvements in patient outcomes: Study

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found that higher continuity of care, meaning a care team cooperatively involved in ongoing healthcare, is better for health outcomes. The new research was published in the INFORMS journal Manufactu...

No Headline

Cong president Sonia Gandhi approves expulsion of Jyotiraditya Scindia with immediate effect for anti-party activities K C Venugopal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020