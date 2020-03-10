Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Egyptian grandfather, 75, scores on professional debut

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 13:27 IST
Soccer-Egyptian grandfather, 75, scores on professional debut

Egyptian grandfather Ezzeldin Bahader took a big step towards becoming the world's oldest professional soccer player by making his debut at the age of 75 over the weekend and celebrated the occasion by scoring a goal. Striker Bahader made light of a knee injury and completed the full 90 minutes as his Egyptian third-tier club October 6 drew 1-1 with rivals Genius on Saturday.

The former amateur player, father of four and grandfather of six, showed he still had an eye for goal by slotting in from the penalty spot much to the delight of his team mates and fans. In order to be recognised as the world's oldest professional player, Bahader must play at least one more 90-minute game.

Should Bahader be picked to play, a representative of Guinness World Records will attend his second match later this month to assess his claim. The current record for the oldest professional soccer player is held by Israel's Isaak Hayik, who played in goal last April for Israel's Ironi Or Yehuda, aged 73.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

8 samples tested negative; no new cases of coronavirus: TN

Samples of eight people for suspected coronavirus have tested negative, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said on Tuesday. Announcing the test results, the minister in a tweet said, Coronaupdate Let me share good news, 8 samples th...

'Name-shame' posters: UP govt yet to decide on moving SC against Allahabad HC order

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said it was yet to decide whether to approach the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Courts order to immediately remove the posters of those accused of vandalism during protests against the amen...

Coronavirus: Athawale's 'go corona' chant video goes viral

A video of Union Minister RamdasAthawale, Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai andBuddhist monks chanting Go corona, go corona at a prayermeet has gone viral on social mediaThe video was reportedly shot at Gateway of India onFebruar...

Japan's live music clubs emerge as new coronavirus transmission sites

A number of small music clubs in Japans western city of Osaka have emerged as a new transmission ground for the coronavirus, showing the difficulty of stemming the outbreak even as authorities have focused on stopping large gatherings. Japa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020