Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland edge past Afghanistan in third and final T20I

Ireland managed to outclass Afghanistan in a super over in the third and final T20I of the three-match series here at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 18:02 IST
Ireland edge past Afghanistan in third and final T20I
Ireland's Kevin O'Brien and Paul Stirling in action against Afghanistan (Photo/ Cricket Ireland Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ireland managed to outclass Afghanistan in a super over in the third and final T20I of the three-match series here at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground on Tuesday. With this win, Ireland gained a consolidation win, but the series went on Afghanistan as they had won the opening two matches of the series.

In the super over, Afghanistan managed to score just eight runs. Ireland's Kevin O'Brien ensured that Ireland manages to go away with a victory. Chasing 143, Afghanistan got off to a flier as openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Usman Ghani put on 51 runs in the first six overs of the innings. However, Ireland came back strongly in the match as the side dismissed Gurbaz (42) and Ghani (18) in quick succession, reducing Afghanistan to 60/2.

Karim Janat and Asghar Aghan then put on 32 runs for the third wicket, but Ireland once again came back into the match as Barry McCarthy dismissed Janat (17) in the 13th over, with Afghanistan still requiring 51 more runs for the win. Afghanistan's innings derailed in the 15th over as Ireland got the wickets of Mohammad Nabi (4) and Najibullah Zadran (0). With 16 runs required in the final over, Rashid Khan managed to register boundaries off the final balls and this took the match to the super over.

Earlier, Naveen-ul-Haq's three-wicket haul helped Afghanistan restrict Ireland to just 142/8 in the allotted twenty overs. Opting to bat first, Ireland lost its opening wicket in the first over of the innings as Paul Stirling (0) was sent back to the pavilion by Naveen-ul-Haq. Soon after, ul-Haq removed Andrew Balbirnie (0), reducing Ireland to 12/2.

Kevin O'Brien (26) and Gareth Delany (37) then retrieved the innings for the visitors as the duo put on 62 runs for the third wicket, however, their vigil to came to end and Ireland was reduced to 80/4 in the 11th over. Ireland kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, and in the end, the side was restricted to a score under 150.

Brief Scores: Ireland 142/8 (Gareth Delany 37, Kevin O'Brien 26, Naveen-ul-Haq 3-21) and Afghanistan 142/7 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 42, Asghar Afghan 32, Simi Singh 2-37). Super Over Score: Ireland 12/1 defeat Afghanistan 8/0. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus fears pressure Portugal's tourism-dependent economy

Portugals tourism industry is already feeling the impact of coronavirus even though it still has few local cases, with 60 of hotels in the southern Algarve region reporting cancellations and employers across Portugal fearing the worst is ye...

Holi in Mumbai: Over 4,600 people held for traffic offences

Holi celebrations in Mumbai on Tuesday may have been subdued due to the novel coronavirus threat but police personnel manning the metropolis streets and CCTV cameras keeping a hawk eye managed to catch over 4,600 thousand traffic offenders,...

U.S. airlines ditch 2020 forecasts, slash flights on virus hit

Leading U.S. airlines American and Delta suspended 2020 financial forecasts on Tuesday and took drastic further measures to combat the impact of the coronavirus as the head of smaller rival Southwest took a 10 pay cut. The sector has been h...

Soccer-Olympiakos, Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis has coronavirus

The owner of Greeces most successful soccer club Olympiakos and English Championship side Nottingham Forest said on Tuesday he had contracted the coronavirus. Evangelos Marinakis, a 52-year-old Greek businessman, said he was well and receiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020