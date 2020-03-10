Left Menu
Sachin Kumar remains in contention for Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota

Boxer Sachin Kumar on Tuesday remained in contention to secure an Olympic quota as he defeated Nguyen Manh Cuong of Vietnam in the men's 81kg category.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Boxer Sachin Kumar on Tuesday remained in contention to secure an Olympic quota as he defeated Nguyen Manh Cuong of Vietnam in the men's 81kg category. The pugilist will now face Shabbos Negmatulloev of Tajikistan in another box-off and if Sachin manages to win that, he will secure an Olympic quota.

Earlier in the day, Vikas Krishnan stormed into the finals of the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers. Krishnan defeated Kazakhstan's Zhussupov Ablaikhan in the 69kg weight category.

On the other hand, Amit Panghal and Lovlina Borgohain had to settle for a bronze medal after suffering losses in their respective semi-final matches in the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers. Borgohain faced a 0-5 loss against China's Hong Gu in the 69kg weight category while Pangal was outclassed by China's Jianguan Hu in the 52 kg category.

Krishnan, Borgohain, and Panghal have already cemented their place in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after winning respective quotas. Later in the day, Pooja Rani, Satish Kumar, Mary Kom, Ashish Kumar and Simranjit Kaur will be in action in their respective matches.

So far in the competition, Indian boxers have cemented eight Olympic quotas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

