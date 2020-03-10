Left Menu
Report: NHL meetings postponed because of virus

  Updated: 10-03-2020 22:36 IST
NHL league meetings set for later this month have been postponed indefinitely because of fears of the coronavirus, Sports Business Daily reported Tuesday. The report said the meetings were to occur in Washington, D.C., the week of March 23. The meetings were to include everyone from club presidents to staff members working in support departments, such as ticketing and sponsorships.

A week ago, commissioner Gary Bettman said the NHL was barring all employee travel outside of North America. On Monday, the NHL joined the NBA, MLB and MLS in restricting access to locker rooms and clubhouses to only players and essential team personnel.

CNN reported Tuesday that the coronavirus has caused 26 deaths in the United States, with 732 known cases. Worldwide, more than 4,000 people have died and more 113,000 people have been infected. --Field Level Media

