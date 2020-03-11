Gallinari in favor of games without fans if virus worsens

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari said Tuesday that he is in favor of closing games to fans if the coronavirus threat continues to worsen. The NBA has discussed playing without fans as one safety measure. On Tuesday, it began limiting the locker room to players and essential staff members.

Gallinari has a broader perspective as he is well aware of the crisis in his home country of Italy and other European countries in addition to the growing concerns in the U.S. "I am in favor, because I see everything that's been going on in Europe, not just in Italy," Gallinari told reporters of playing games without fans. "In all of Europe, they stopped every game, they stopped every competition, in between countries too, so it's not just Italy. The steps they did were playing normal games, then games without fans and now they're not playing. So until like April 6 or April 15, every competition is stopped.

"Hopefully we don't get to that point where we don't play games anymore, but maybe as a step forward to play some games with no fans. Hopefully, that doesn't happen, of course, because playing without fans is a huge change for a player too when you play the game. But it's something the league has to do in order to prevent what's going on in Italy and not have it go on in the States too." Italy's government declared last week that all outdoor sporting events must be canceled or played without a crowd into next month. That includes the highly popular Serie A soccer matches.

According to reports, there were 168 deaths from the coronavirus in Italy on Tuesday to bring the total to 631 overall. Gallinari said he is in contact with his family multiple times a day so he can remain updated on the situation.

"It's a tough situation, and hopefully we'll be able to manage it and manage it right," Gallinari said. "The hospitals and all the health care institutions have done a great job right now managing the virus. We need all the people and the citizens to do the same thing and behave in the right way. Because that's going to be crucial in order to not have too many people in the hospitals and have doctors not be able to handle all the pressure." The NBA's new locker room policy bans media from entering. Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and Major League Soccer enacted the same policy.

Gallinari likes the NBA's proactive approach. "The NBA has done a great job giving us rules and news to follow," Gallinari said. "We can't do autographs, we can't be in contact with fans and shaking hands and high fives and pictures. It's going to be different right now until the situation gets under control."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.