Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Holder McIlroy looking to make history at Players

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 03:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 03:18 IST
Golf-Holder McIlroy looking to make history at Players

For Rory McIlroy there are good and bad top five finishes but anything except a win at this week's Players Championship would be a disappointment as he looks to make history by becoming the first man to retain his title at golf's unofficial fifth major.

It has been a remarkably consistent season for McIlroy, who has not placed outside the top five since last year's Tour Championships, but the 30-year-old has been missing the finishing touch he will need to find if he is take home the PGA Tour's flagship event for a second successive time. Some of golf's greatest champions, including Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Greg Norman and Nick Price, have won the Players title but none successfully defended their crown.

"It is an opportunity for sure," McIlroy told reporters on Tuesday after practice at TPC Sawgrass. "I don't think you ever need an extra motivation when you come to this golf tournament but to be the first one to defend here would be very cool. "I'm sure there's been people in the past that have had their chances to defend and finished well up there. I'd love to give myself a chance.

"If I can keep playing the way I've been playing and get myself into contention on Sunday, it would be something extra to play for." McIlroy arrives at the Pete Dye masterpiece course coming off one of those bad top five results after seeing his chance for a win on Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational disappear with a wobbly final round four-over 76 that included a pair of double-bogeys that dropped him into a tie for fifth.

Good or bad, Northern Irishman McIlroy's six top five results have added up to number one in the world rankings. He has now spent 100 weeks at number one during his career but the four-time major winner will need yet another solid result at TPC Sawgrass if he is to fight off a challenge for top spot from big-hitting Spaniard Jon Rahm.

Only Woods and Norman have held the number one spot for 100 weeks or more in the ranking's 34-year history. "I'd say last week was a bad top five," said McIlroy, who will be grouped with Rahm and world number three Brooks Koepka for the opening two rounds. "I got out early on Thursday morning and shot 66 and then sort of hung on for the rest of the week.

"And then there's other weeks where you just don't have it at all. You struggle all week and you scrape it around in 70 or 69 or whatever. It is for four days and you end up finishing T5. "So yeah, there are such things as good and bad top fives, and last week was probably on the bad end of the spectrum."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

Financial stories - March 10

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Spring training roundup: Phillies beat Twins, Harper exits game

J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer and Logan Forsythe also went deep as the Philadelphia Phillies recorded a 5-1 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Clearwater, Fla. Philadelphias Bryce Harper departed in the first inning...

New York Auto Show postponed to August because of coronavirus

The New York auto show is being postponed until August because of the coronavirus outbreak, the latest in a string of large gatherings canceled because of health concerns.The April show will be rescheduled for Aug. 28 Sept. 6, with two day...

U.S. warns Taliban that level of violence 'not conducive' for peace process

The United States warned the Taliban on Tuesday that the current high level of violence by the insurgents was not conducive to advancing the peace process as the United Nations Security Council backed a U.S.-led push to end Afghanistans 18-...

Olympics 2020 set to break new record - gender equality

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, March 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics is on track for a new record - having an almost equal number of female and male athletes for the first time, the International Committee IOC announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020