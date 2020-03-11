Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Coronavirus prompts Ivy League to cancel U.S. basketball tournaments

The coronavirus outbreak prompted the Ivy League college athletic conference on Tuesday to cancel its men's and women's U.S. basketball tournaments, the winners of which would have received automatic bids to the "March Madness" tournament, set to begin later this month. The league also said it would restrict other athletic events as the outbreak upends major sporting competitions worldwide, but did not provide details. Ravens OG Yanda to retire

Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda will announce his retirement this week. Multiple reports on Tuesday indicated Yanda has informed the Ravens of his decision and the 35-year-old soon will make it official, allowing the team to seek a replacement in free agency, which begins next week. Report: NHL meetings postponed because of virus

NHL league meetings set for later this month have been postponed indefinitely because of fears of the coronavirus, Sports Business Daily reported Tuesday. The report said the meetings were to occur in Washington, D.C., the week of March 23. The meetings were to include everyone from club presidents to staff members working in support departments, such as ticketing and sponsorships. NBA roundup: Nuggets send Bucks to third straight loss

Jamal Murray scored 21 points, including Denver's first nine to start the fourth quarter, Paul Millsap had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the host Nuggets beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 109-95 on Monday night. Jerami Grant added 19 points for Denver, and Gary Harris had 15. Will Barton scored 13 points and Nikola Jokic had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Nuggets, who swept the season series from the NBA leaders. Olympics official discusses possibility of postponing Games one-two years

The upcoming Summer Olympics likely would be postponed one or two years if they do not go on as scheduled due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, a member of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee's executive board told The Wall Street Journal. Haruyuki Takahashi told the newspaper in an article published Tuesday that other options -- such as playing the Games without spectators or canceling them entirely -- would have substantial financial ramifications. Thus, a postponement would be the best option if the Games do not begin as scheduled. Chile to quarantine returning soccer stars Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal: health ministry

Chilean soccer stars Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal will be quarantined when they return to their home country from Europe to play in a World Cup qualifier this month, Chile's health minister said on Tuesday. The players - who are signed to European clubs - are due to fly first to Uruguay for a World Cup qualifier on March 26 and then to Chile to face Colombia. Figure skating: ISU enacts coronavirus measures for world championships

The International Skating Union on Tuesday announced strict requirements, including temperature checks, for attending next week's world figure skating championships in Montreal amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to a coronavirus information package sent by the sport's governing body to skaters, coaches, officials and media, anyone with a temperature above 38 degrees Celsius or who has acute respiratory symptoms will be denied entry and isolated. Horse racing: Maximum Security owner fires indicted trainer Servis

The owner of Maximum Security, the colt that won the world's richest horse race last month in Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday fired trainer Jason Servis after he was indicted in a doping scheme. The owner replaced Servis with Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. NFL moves franchise tag deadline to Monday

NFL teams will have an extra four days to decide whether to apply their franchise tag, ESPN reported Tuesday. The deadline set for Thursday (March 12) at 4 p.m. ET was bumped back to Monday at 11:59 p.m. ET by owners who want to know the fate of the pending Collective Bargaining Agreement extension. Horse racing: Illegal meds not a factor in horse deaths at Santa Anita: report

Illegal medications did not play a part in the deaths of 23 racehorses at Santa Anita Park but 39% of the fatalities were on track surfaces affected by wet weather, the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) said in a report on Tuesday. The agency looked at the fatalities that occurred between Dec. 30 2018 and March 31 2019, which grabbed headlines and raised concern about the safety of horses competing at the famed Southern California track and the ethics of the sport.

