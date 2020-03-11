Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malkin's 3-point night powers Penguins past Devils

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 07:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 07:13 IST
Malkin's 3-point night powers Penguins past Devils

Evgeni Malkin scored two third-period goals and added an assist Tuesday as the Pittsburgh Penguins broke a two-game losing streak by beating the New Jersey Devils 5-2 in Newark, N.J. Kris Letang had a goal and an assist, and Evan Rodrigues and Justin Schultz also scored for Pittsburgh (40-23-6, 86 points), which had lost eight of its previous 10 but hit 40 wins for the 13th consecutive 82-game season.

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray made 20 saves. Miles Wood and Nikita Gusev scored for the Devils (28-29-12, 68 points), who had won two in a row and were 6-1-2 in their previous nine.

Mackenzie Blackwood, 1-2-1 since winning six starts in a row, stopped 28 shots. Rodrigues, a trade-deadline acquisition, got his first goal as a Penguin to open the scoring at 8:29 of the first period. From high along the left-wing boards, he found the far top corner on Pittsburgh's first shot.

On a power play at 12:46 of the first, Gusev tied it. Off the rush, his shot from the right circle went in off Murray's glove. Schultz gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead with the only goal of the second period. He made a play in his own end to free the puck and send it the other direction. He raced down, took a feed from Malkin and lifted the puck under the crossbar from the right circle at 4:15.

It was Schultz's first goal in 28 games. The Devils had a five-on-three power play for 1:42 early in the third period but could not take advantage of it.

Shortly afterward, Malkin gave the Penguins a 3-1 lead. He raced into the Devils' end, cut to the right dot and whipped a shot far side off Blackwood's blocker at 7:11. Wood cut it to 3-2 at 10:24 when his shot from the left circle went in off the post for his first goal in 15 games.

Malkin's second goal, his 25th of the season, pushed the margin to 4-2. The tally came at 13:18 from the lower part of the right circle after a Devils turnover. Letang scored an empty-netter with 1:15 left.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Financial stories - March 10

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Aldridge scores 24 in return to rally Spurs past Mavs

LaMarcus Aldridge poured in 24 points, nine of them in a pivotal late-game stretch, as the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the visiting Dallas Mavericks 119-109 on Tuesday and snap a two-game losing streak. The Spurs trailed by five point...

China's new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad

China reported an uptick in new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, reversing four straight days of fewer new cases, driven by infected individuals arriving from abroad.Mainland China had 24 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, the Nation...

Security Council adopts resolution welcoming steps towards Afghanistan peace

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday afternoon welcoming recent steps towards ending the conflict in Afghanistan. All 15 members supported the resolution, tabled by the United States, which endorses a joint US...

China's new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad

China reported an uptick in new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, reversing four straight days of fewer new cases, driven by infected individuals arriving from abroad.Mainland China had 24 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, the Nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020