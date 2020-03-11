Left Menu
Aho scores twice as Hurricanes wallop Wings

  • Updated: 11-03-2020 08:02 IST
Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist, and Justin Williams scored for the fifth straight game as the Carolina Hurricanes downed the host Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday for their third win in a row. Morgan Geekie scored his third goal in his second NHL game. Williams has six goals during his hot streak. He scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, one of the Hurricanes' four special teams tallies.

Nino Niederreiter also scored for Carolina (38-25-5, 81 points), which got three assists from Jake Gardiner and two from Teuvo Teravainen. Petr Mrazek made 23 saves. Tyler Bertuzzi and Christoffer Ehn scored for Detroit (17-49-5, 39 points). Jonathan Bernier stopped 31 shots as the Red Wings saw their two-game winning streak end.

The first period ended in a 1-1 tie. Geekie, who scored two goals in his debut against Pittsburgh on Sunday, lifted a wrist shot over Bernier's left shoulder at 8:58. Warren Foegele and Gardiner were credited with the assists.

Bertuzzi tied it when he tipped Anthony Mantha's shot from the slot. Bertuzzi's 21st goal this season was also assisted by Filip Hronek at 13:28. The score was 2-2 after two periods after the Hurricanes had a 10-8 shots edge in the middle period.

Niederreiter scored his 11th goal by deflecting a Gardiner shot from the point at 9:30. Jonathan Ericsson was in the penalty box for interference against Foegele. Ehn took a pass from Madison Bowey and lifted the puck over Mrazek's stick to even the score again. Ehn's second goal of the season at 15:26 was also assisted by Darren Helm.

Carolina regained the lead at 1:38 of the third on a power play. Andrei Svechnikov passed the puck from behind Detroit's goal into the slot, where Williams beat Bernier through the five hole. Aho had the secondary assist. Aho's first goal came during a short-handed situation on a breakaway. He beat Bernier on the stick side. Teravainen assisted on the goal at 4:23, the Hurricanes' 10th short-handed tally this season.

Svechnikov had an apparent goal disallowed when a replay showed Carolina was offside. Aho added a power-play goal with 2:02 to go. --Field Level Media

