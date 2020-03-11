Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup: Deslauriers scores Ducks' fastest hat trick

Nicolas Deslauriers' first NHL hat trick was also the fastest hat trick in Ducks history, and Anaheim earned a 5-2 win over the visiting Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Known more for his toughness than his offensive prowess over his seven NHL seasons, Deslauriers had only 12 goals in 211 games heading into Tuesday's play. Against Ottawa, however, the forward scored three consecutive goals within a span of 9:04 in the first period. Coronavirus prompts Ivy League to cancel U.S. basketball tournaments

The coronavirus outbreak prompted the Ivy League college athletic conference on Tuesday to cancel its men's and women's U.S. basketball tournaments, the winners of which would have received automatic bids to the "March Madness" tournament, set to begin later this month. The league also said it would restrict other athletic events as the outbreak upends major sporting competitions worldwide, but did not provide details. Spring training roundup: Phillies beat Twins, Harper exits game

J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer and Logan Forsythe also went deep as the Philadelphia Phillies recorded a 5-1 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Clearwater, Fla. Philadelphia's Bryce Harper departed in the first inning after being hit on the left foot with a pitch by Twins right-hander Sean Poppen. Harper said he was fine through a team spokesperson In Tokyo, a growing sense of angst over virus-hit Games

For weeks, Olympic organizers have relentlessly pushed a consistent message: The Summer Games in Tokyo will not be canceled or postponed. As recently as Thursday, Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said "cancellation or delay of the Games would be unacceptable for the athletes." NBA roundup: Nets halt Lakers' win streak

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points and hit the go-ahead basket, and Caris LeVert added 22 points as the Brooklyn Nets surprised the host Los Angeles Lakers 104-102 on Tuesday night. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had 13 points, Joe Harris finished with 12 and Chris Chiozza added 11 for the Nets, who have won four of their past five. Report: NHL meetings postponed because of virus

NHL league meetings set for later this month have been postponed indefinitely because of fears of the coronavirus, Sports Business Daily reported Tuesday. The report said the meetings were to occur in Washington, D.C., the week of March 23. The meetings were to include everyone from club presidents to staff members working in support departments, such as ticketing and sponsorships. Figure skating: ISU enacts coronavirus measures for world championships

The International Skating Union on Tuesday announced strict requirements, including temperature checks, for attending next week's world figure skating championships in Montreal amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to a coronavirus information package sent by the sport's governing body to skaters, coaches, officials and media, anyone with a temperature above 38 degrees Celsius or who has acute respiratory symptoms will be denied entry and isolated. Tokyo Olympics organizers say no plans to postpone or cancel 2020 Games

Tokyo Olympics organizers said on Wednesday that neither the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee nor the International Olympic Committee was considering postponing or cancelling the 2020 Games despite the spread of coronavirus. Earlier, a member of the organizing committee's executive board had told Reuters that a delay of one or two years would be the "most feasible" option if the Tokyo Olympics cannot be held this summer due to the coronavirus outbreak. Motor racing: Sydney skywriting says 'STOP F1' amid coronavirus fears

The words "STOP F1" were written in the skies above Sydney on Wednesday amid growing calls for Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix to be scrapped or barred to spectators due to concerns about the coronavirus. Photographs of the skywriting were widely shared online but it was unclear who was responsible for them. Holder McIlroy looking to make history at Players

For Rory McIlroy there are good and bad top five finishes but anything except a win at this week's Players Championship would be a disappointment as he looks to make history by becoming the first man to retain his title at golf's unofficial fifth major. It has been a remarkably consistent season for McIlroy, who has not placed outside the top five since last year's Tour Championships, but the 30-year-old has been missing the finishing touch he will need to find if he is take home the PGA Tour's flagship event for a second successive time.

