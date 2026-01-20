Aston Martin Gears Up for Formula One Overhaul

Aston Martin's Executive Chairman, Lawrence Stroll, announced on Tuesday that the team is preparing for a major 'development journey' as Formula One braces for a significant technical overhaul. Stroll made the statement in Tokyo during the launch of Aston Martin's partnership with Honda, expressing high hopes for the team's new power unit.

While discussing the upcoming changes, Stroll noted the uncertainty of how the new unit will perform against competitors, stating, 'We're all sitting here anxiously waiting to get on track and I really don't think we'll have the answer to that question before we get to Melbourne.' The new season introduces a fresh engine era and rule modifications focusing on sustainability.

Testing is set to commence in Barcelona on January 26, preceding the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. The newly unveiled Honda power unit marks the start of its exclusive supply agreement with Aston Martin. The team faces new challenges but remains optimistic under the direction of Adrian Newey, with both firms aiming to showcase world-class electrification technology in racing.

(With inputs from agencies.)