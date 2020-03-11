Left Menu
Development News Edition

Concerned related to weather: HPCA director before Ind-SA ODI

Ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association's director Sanjay Sharma on Wednesday said that there is some concern related to the weather, but added the state association is fully equipped to deal with the challenge.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 17:59 IST
Concerned related to weather: HPCA director before Ind-SA ODI
HPCA director Sanjay Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association's director Sanjay Sharma on Wednesday said that there is some concern related to the weather, but added the state association is fully equipped to deal with the challenge. India and South Africa will lock horns in the first ODI on Thursday, but the weather forecast indicates some rain in the region.

"Definitely, there is a concern related to the weather. Forecasts indicate that it is likely to rain tomorrow here, but the association is fully equipped and prepared. The drainage system is in place, we can start the match after 30 minutes as soon as the rain stops. We have taken all the necessary precautions, we are hopeful of having a good match here," Sanjay Sharma told ANI. The director also revealed what all precautions have been taken amid the ongoing concerns related to coronavirus. The country has so far reported more than 50 cases of COVID-19.

"We have run an awareness campaign when it comes to coronavirus, we will be using thermal scanners here, sanitizers will be available at all entry stands and washrooms. We have fully implemented all the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry," Sharma said. This is the last series for the Indian team before the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and ahead of the series, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar revealed that Indian pacers may not use saliva for shining the ball amid concerns related to coronavirus.

With more than 50 positive coronavirus cases in the country, the 31-year-old bowler said that the team is taking necessary precautions. "We are taking every precaution we can. We have a team of doctors with us, who are advising us on dos and don'ts. We have a meeting with our doctors. If they advise us to not use saliva on the ball, then we will follow it. So, it all depends upon the instructions given by the doctor," the pacer had said earlier today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

DCPCR asks school to allow student injured in Delhi riots to appear for exams later

The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights has directed a school here to ensure that a student who was shot in her right hand during the recent northeast Delhi riots be allowed to take her exams after she has healed. The directions...

Scindia among 9 BJP candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

The BJP on Wednesday named Jyotiraditya Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh as it released a list of nine nominees for the election to 55 seats in the Upper House across 17 states on March 26. Scindias name was announce...

RBI continues to be net purchaser of dollars; buys USD 10.27 bn in Jan

The Reserve Bank of India RBI continued to be a net purchaser of the US dollar after it bought USD 10.27 billion in January on a net basis from the spot market, recent RBI data showed. In the reporting month, the RBI had bought USD 11.49 bi...

Canada creates C$1 billion fund to fight coronavirus, set to spend more

Canada is setting up a C1 billion 728 million fund to help its provinces combat a worsening coronavirus outbreak and is prepared to spend more money if necessary, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.The measures are the first to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020