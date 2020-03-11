Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: BCCI issues do's and don'ts for players, staff, ahead of ODI series against South Africa

Ahead of the opening ODI against South Africa, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday issued a health advisory suggesting do's and don'ts to all the players and support staff as precautionary measures to contain coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 18:43 IST
Coronavirus: BCCI issues do's and don'ts for players, staff, ahead of ODI series against South Africa
BCCI logo. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the opening ODI against South Africa, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday issued a health advisory suggesting do's and don'ts to all the players and support staff as precautionary measures to contain coronavirus. The Board has briefed the standard guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation as well as the Ministry of Health & Welfare - Government of India to both the teams and the state associations.

BCCI's medical team has advised to implement certain Do's and Don'ts of personal hygiene. * washing hands with soap & water for a minimum of 20 seconds,

* use of hand sanitizers, * covering mouth while sneezing or coughing,

* reporting to the medical team immediately in case of fever, cough or any illness, * avoid touching face, mouth, nose and eyes before thoroughly washing hands,

* avoid close contact & interaction with individuals outside the team environment (to avoid cross-infection from unknown individuals). Includes avoiding handshake, handling unknown phones for selfies. "To ensure the safety of the spectators, the State Associations along with the healthcare service providers/hospitals are ensuring that appropriate information, education and communication material in the form of posters/hoardings and public announcements regarding the precautions to be taken by everyone against the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 are being provided," the BCCI stated.

"All the public washrooms at the stadium will be stocked with hand wash liquids and sanitizers," it added. The medical staff and first aiders will be present at the stadiums and will keep a record of all patients seeking treatment and follow up as may be necessary.

The first ODI of the three-match series will be played in Dharamshala on March 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

DCPCR asks school to allow student injured in Delhi riots to appear for exams later

The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights has directed a school here to ensure that a student who was shot in her right hand during the recent northeast Delhi riots be allowed to take her exams after she has healed. The directions...

Scindia among 9 BJP candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

The BJP on Wednesday named Jyotiraditya Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh as it released a list of nine nominees for the election to 55 seats in the Upper House across 17 states on March 26. Scindias name was announce...

RBI continues to be net purchaser of dollars; buys USD 10.27 bn in Jan

The Reserve Bank of India RBI continued to be a net purchaser of the US dollar after it bought USD 10.27 billion in January on a net basis from the spot market, recent RBI data showed. In the reporting month, the RBI had bought USD 11.49 bi...

Canada creates C$1 billion fund to fight coronavirus, set to spend more

Canada is setting up a C1 billion 728 million fund to help its provinces combat a worsening coronavirus outbreak and is prepared to spend more money if necessary, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.The measures are the first to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020