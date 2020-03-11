Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: IPL could be 'TV only' affair, indicates minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 20:42 IST
Coronavirus: IPL could be 'TV only' affair, indicates minister

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the government has two options: either postpone IPL matches or limit them to TV audience only in view of the coronavirus situation in the state. Tope's statement comes on a day when two persons from Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of such cases in Maharashtra to seven.

Tope said the government could either postpone the IPL matches or have the fixtures only for the televised audience. "One thing is sure that there will be no sale of tickets," sources in the state government said, adding a final decision will be taken soon.

Speaking to reporters, Tope saidthe state cabinet discussedthe issue of coronavirus and IPL matches. "After discussion we have come to two options: either to postpone matches or to have matches without selling tickets," he said.

Tope said these matches will be telecast to avoid large public gathering at a place (stadium). He also said there are no plans of giving holiday to schools in the state as of now in view of the coronavirus situation.

The IPL is set to begin on March 29, with the lung opener set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium here, between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai is the home venue of four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. eyes tax relief, airline support, cash to workers to counteract coronavirus

The Trump administration plans to offset economic impacts of the fast-spreading coronavirus with aid to workers and businesses that will pump hundreds of billions of dollars into the U.S. economy, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawm...

Wish things could have been resolved within party: Sachin Pilot on Scindia's exit

On a day Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, Rajasthan Congress chief and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot termed the development unfortunate, saying he wished things could have been fixed within the party collaborativelyUnfortunate to s...

529 CAPF personnel killed in 5 years; jobs on compassionate grounds provided in 64 cases: Govt

A total of 529 CAPF personnel have been killed in the line of duty in the last five years and a family member each in 64 of these cases have been provided jobs under the compassionate appointment scheme, the government informed Parliament o...

10 coronavirus positive cases in Maha: Uddhav Thackeray

Two persons from Mumbai on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of such cases in Maharashtra to 10, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said. There are eight coronavirus positive cases in Pune, the chief minister told re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020