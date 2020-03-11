Left Menu
Advani wins 34th National snooker title

  Updated: 11-03-2020 21:12 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 21:12 IST
Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani clinched the National 6-Red Snooker Championship with a convincing 7-3 final over Maharashtra's Ishpreet Singh here on Wednesday. It is the 34th national title overall for Advani.

After trailing 1-3 in the summit clash, the 23-time world champion proved why he is the best in the business. He dazzled the Gujarat crowd with sublime potting and supreme safety play. After losing the opening frame, Advani bounced back to draw parity. Then two frames on the trot that had Advani's name on them were snatched by the young Ishpreet as he went 3-1 up against his accomplished opponent.

It was Advani's experience that changed the course of the match. He dictated the proceedings from Frame 5 onwards. Ishpreet often found himself on the backfoot as Advani took the attack to his opponent.

"I'm particularly glad to win my 34th National title at the age of 34. Also very pleased to win the National title in the short format of snooker. It's unpredictability keeps one on their toes and to come out on top is a great feeling," Advani said. "This win is also special to me as this is my first tournament with a new cue. After playing and winning several championships with the old one for many years, an upgrade was needed. Adjusting took time and to be frank I'm still getting used to it. However, I'm happy with how I'm adapting to the cue." On the adjoining table in the women's edition, Aimee Kamani overcame Vidya Pillai 4-2 to win the title.

Results: Pankaj Advani defeated Ishpreet Singh 7-3 9-37, 30-2, 25-31, 22-31, 26-18, 57-4, 38-0, 45-35, 47-4, 36-8. Amee Kamani beat Vidya Pillai 4-2 48-60, 41-0, 46-9, 39-17, 18-28, 30-17..

