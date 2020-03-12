Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Buccaneers going all in on Brady

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 00:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 00:58 IST
Report: Buccaneers going all in on Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going "all in" on quarterback Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Times reported Wednesday. Head coach Bruce Arians is leading the push for the six-time Super Bowl champion and has the trust of general manager Jason Licht and the support of ownership, according to the newspaper.

"If it's money Brady wants, it's hard to imagine any team outbidding the Glazers," reporter Rick Stroud wrote. "The Bucs have $80 million in salary-cap space, the fourth-most of any team. Why would $30 million or $40 million per year for Brady be out of the question?" NFL insider Dianna Russini told ESPN on Tuesday that the Bucs are also willing to give Brady other incentives. "Some of those things he wants -- control over the roster, he wants to be part of making decisions on the play-calling," she said. "If (Brady) wants control, Bruce Arians is a guy he should match up with."

Arians has not committed to quarterback Jameis Winston, who led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards in 2019 but also threw 30 interceptions. The 26-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year commences on March 18. Of course, the 42-year-old Brady could still re-sign with the New England Patriots before the start of free agency.

Other teams who have expressed interest in the three-time league MVP include the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. Brady passed for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his 20th season with the Patriots in 2019. He ranks No. 2 all-time in passing yards (74,571) and touchdown passes (541).

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Trump's radical plan to waive payroll tax would punch hole in Social Security, Medicare budgets

President Donald Trump has picked his favorite weapon to fight the economic fallout from the coronavirus - an elimination of the payroll tax on workers gross earnings that is used to fund national retirement programs.Trump advisers on the W...

Starbucks and others shut shops in Italy amid coronavirus lockdown

From Starbucks to Giorgio Armani, several Italian and foreign groups shut down their shops in Italy as the country fights to contain the worst outbreak of coronavirus outside China. After an initial lockdown in the north failed to prevent t...

Coronavirus: Air India announces temporary suspension of services to Rome, Milan, Seoul

National carrier Air India on Wednesday night announced temporary suspension of its flight services to Rome, Milan, and Seoul. While services to Rome Italy are being discontinued from March 15 to March 25, flight operations to Milan Italy a...

Spain shuts Prado, other Madrid museums due to coronavirus

All of Madrids state-run museums, including the Prado, the Reina Sofia and the Thyssen-Bornemisza, will be closed to the public due to the coronavirus epidemic that has hit the Spanish capital, authorities said on Wednesday. The measure tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020