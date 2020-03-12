Pacers' Lamb undergoes knee surgery, out indefinitely

Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn left anterior cruciate ligament and a torn lateral meniscus, the team said. He will miss the rest of the season and be out indefinitely.

The injury occurred during the second quarter of the Pacers' 127-81 loss in Toronto on Feb. 23. He fell awkwardly along the baseline during a fast break in the second quarter. Lamb started 42 of his 46 games in his first season with Indiana, averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

He signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Pacers in July after spending his first seven NBA seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2012-15) and Charlotte Hornets (2015-19). In 481 career games (128 starts), Lamb has averaged 10.5 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists.

--Field Level Media

