Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Bad loser' Klopp takes swipe at Atletico tactics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Liverpool
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 14:01 IST
'Bad loser' Klopp takes swipe at Atletico tactics

Jurgen Klopp hit out at Atletico Madrid's defensive approach after holders Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday. Klopp's side were on course for the quarter-finals after taking a 2-0 lead in extra time in the last-16 second leg.

Goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino left Liverpool 2-1 up on aggregate at Anfield. But a howler from Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian opened the floodgates as Marcos Llorente struck twice before Alvaro Morata completed Atletico's 4-2 aggregate triumph.

It was a bitter blow for Reds boss Klopp, who had seen his team dominate the first 90 minutes without taking enough chances to win the tie. Klopp couldn't hide his frustration at the way Atletico manager Diego Simeone set up his side in a cautious counter-attacking style for long periods.

"It's so difficult to play a side like this. I don't understand with the quality they have the football they play," Klopp told BT Sport. "They could play proper football but they stand deep and have counter-attacks.

"I realise I am a really bad loser, especially when the boys put such an effort in against world-class players on the other side who defend with two rows of four." The defeat ended Liverpool's bid for a third successive Champions League final appearance. "It doesn't feel right. I'm searching for the right words to be honest. The 90 minutes were exceptional," he said.

"After the second goal the legs were a bit tired. Everything that looked really natural in the first 90 minutes became a bit stiff. The crosses did not have the same quality. "We shouldn't have conceded these kinds of goals. It's difficult to explain to be honest.

"Our main mistake was to not score the second goal five minutes earlier. We scored it in extra time and not in the 90 minutes. "Everything was against us in the decisive moments. We will come again but now we are out." Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insisted his team deserved to win on the balance of play, but the midfielder admitted they paid for some sloppy mistakes.

"We are really disappointed with the result because we deserved to go through," he said. "We are bitterly disappointed with the goals we have conceded. To concede the goals we did isn't like us. You need to be fully focused at all times, any mistake can cost you." Runaway leaders Liverpool are still set to win the Premier League title despite their recent blip and Henderson said: "Tonight and tomorrow it will not feel nice but we have to react in the right way and finish the season off well.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Blockchain in humanitarian assistance: How promising it is?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Italian businesses count heavy cost of coronavirus lockdown

Even if Italys draconian measures to stop the spread of coronavirus prove successful, they will leave an economy in tatters, with small and medium-sized businesses the hardest hit. Responding to the spread of the disease in Europes worst af...

Children who blame themselves for mom's sadness may experience depression: Study

Kids who assume blame for their mothers sadness are more likely to face depression and anxiety themselves, according to a new study which may lead to new early interventions to prevent these mental illnesses in children. The study, publi...

Indonesia busts Malaysians for virus-mask smuggling

Indonesia has detained two Malaysians for allegedly trying to smuggle some 12,000 virus facemasks back to their home country, police said Thursday. Officials at the international airport in Sumatras Medan city became suspicious and searched...

Haryana govt declares coronavirus an epidemic

COVID -19 has been declared an epidemic in Haryana, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday. In the light of this development, the Governor of Haryana, Satyadev Narayan Arya has issued regulations regarding COVID-19 under the Epidemic Dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020