All international events in India temporarily suspended amid coronavirus outbreak: Rijiju

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that all international events have been temporarily suspended in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that all international events have been temporarily suspended in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak. When asked about the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rijiju said that all federations have been asked to follow the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry.

"All the international sporting events that were scheduled in the country have been temporarily suspended. So far as domestic tournaments are concerned, we are advising everyone to follow the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry and try to avoid mass gatherings," Rijiju told reporters. "Everyone should look to follow these instructions as health of everyone is important. Around the world, matches are taking place but they are doing it behind closed doors," he said.

The Central government has suspended all visas to India till April 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. The 13th edition of IPL is scheduled to commence from March 29, with the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first match.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the IPL should happen behind closed doors or it should be postponed after 10 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the state. World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.

Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 90 countries infecting over 1,10,000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

