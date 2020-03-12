Left Menu
COVID-19: ISL final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC to be held in empty stadium

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:35 IST
The Indian Super League final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC on March 14 will be played without any spectators at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said on Thursday. Owing to the current preventive measures advised by the Sports Ministry, league organiser Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has decided to hold the season's final behind closed doors.

FSDL said the decision was taken in view of the health and safety of players, fans and support staff. "Upcoming Hero Indian Super League 2019-20 Final on Saturday, March 14, 2020, between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC, will now be played behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa," the ISL organisers said in a statement.

The decision came after the Sports Ministry's advisory to all national federations to follow the Health Ministry's advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events. "...ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done wihout allowing gathering of people, including spectators," read an order from the Sports ministry.

Seeking a hat-trick of titles, ATK reached this season's final after beating defending champions Bengaluru FC 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinals over two legs. Chennaiyin FC, who had won the title in 2015, had beaten FC Goa 6-5 on aggregates to reach the summit clash.

This is the second time that an ISL match will be played in an empty stadium after this year's game between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC was held behind closed doors in Guwahati in the wake of the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam. The government on Wednesday suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases across India rose to more than 60.

The Coronavirus outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, has led to more than 4,000 deaths globally. FSDL said it will soon initiate the process of ticket refunds and an announcement will be made through Hero ISL channels.

The final match will be telecast live on Star Sports, Hotstar and Jio TV..

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

World Athletics fines Russia $10m, caps neutral Russian athletes at 10

World Athletics on Thursday fined Russias track and field federation 10 million for breaching anti-doping rules and capped at 10 the number of Russians allowed to compete as neutrals at the Tokyo OlympicsThe system of allowing Russian athle...

28 I-League matches, including Sunday's Kolkata derby, likely to be played in empty stadiums

The remaining 28 matches of the I-League, including the marquee Kolkata derby between champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, are likely to be played in empty stadiums owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, an All India Football Federation official...

Opposition warns Govt against privatisation of railways

Several opposition parties on Thursday spoke against any move to privatise railways and asked the government to revert to the presentation of a separate rail budget in Parliament so that it could get adequate attention. Some opposition memb...

India's tourist industry sees crisis looming from coronavirus visa ban

Indian hotels and travel operators said on Thursday their industry would be hurt by the governments decision not to issue visas for visitors in order to combat the spread of coronavirus.With just 73 confirmed cases of the virus and no death...
