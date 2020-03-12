Tennis-Miami Open tennis tournament suspended over coronavirus
The Miami Open, which brings together the top men's and women's tennis players in the world, has been suspended due to growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, the Miami-Dade County mayor said on Thursday.
The cancellation of the two-week annual event, which was set to start on March 23, comes on the heels of Sunday's last-minute cancellation of the Indian Wells tournament in Southern California due to similar concerns about the pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- MiamiDade County
- United States
- Indian Wells
- Southern California
- Kevin Liffey
ALSO READ
United States expresses concern over arrest of Hong Kong publisher
FACTBOX-Details of the deal signed between the United States and the Taliban
British Airways cancels some flights to United States as coronavirus hits demand
US STOCKS-Dow sinks 1,000 points on alarm over virus spreading in United States
Versace postpones fashion show in United States because of coronavirus