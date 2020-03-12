Left Menu
Development News Edition

List of sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 21:18 IST
List of sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak in India

List of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India in alphabetic order: ATHLETICS: *Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships to be held in Bhopal from April 6-8 postponed. BADMINTON: *India Open in New Delhi from March 24-29 to be held without spectators.

BASKETBALL: *FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament from March 18 to 22 in Bengaluru postponed. CRICKET: *Foreign players unavailable for Indian Premier League till April 15 due to government-imposed visa restrictions.

*ODI series between India and South Africa from March 15-18 in Lucknow and Kolkata to be held without spectators. *Ranji Trophy final day to be played without spectators.

*Road Safety World Series from March 7-22 in Mumbai and Pune cancelled. FOOTBALL: *Indian Super League final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC in Goa on March 14 to be held in empty stadium. *FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Qatar in Bhubaneswar on March 26 postponed.

*FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Afghanistan on June 9 in Kolkata postponed. *Final round of Santosh Trophy matches in Aizawl from April 14-27 postponed.

*Remaining 28 matches of I-League to be played in empty stadiums. GOLF: *India Open from March 19-22 postponed. PARA SPORTS: *All national and state championships postponed till April 15.

SHOOTING: *ISSF World Cup for Rifle, Pitol and Shotgun in New Delhi March 15-25 postponed. TENNIS: *All domestic tournament cancelled..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

India require 1,880 new passenger, cargo aircraft in 2020-2038: Airbus

President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, Anand Stanley on Thursday said that India will require over 1500 new passenger and cargo aircraft between 2020 and 2038. Anand Stanley, speaking to ANI said, India will require 1...

All England Open: Lakshya Sen makes second-round exit after losing to Viktor Axelsen

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen on Thursday crashed out of the tournament after losing his second-round match at Arena Birmingham here.Denmarks Viktor Axelsen defeated Sen in two straight games 21-17, 21-18 and advanced to the third round of th...

NIH's Fauci says U.S. could consider additional coronavirus travel restrictions

The top U.S. official on infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci, told a congressional hearing on Thursday that U.S. officials would consider additional travel restrictions beyond those already in place if the dynamics of the outbreak mandates t...

Pakistan using religious extremism to counter Baloch nationalism, say activists

Baloch and other human rights activists from Pakistan held a protest outside the United Nations office here to draw the attention towards growing human rights violations and the spread of religious extremism in Balochistan. Organised by the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020