List of sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak in India

List of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India in alphabetic order: ATHLETICS: *Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships to be held in Bhopal from April 6-8 postponed. BADMINTON: *India Open in New Delhi from March 24-29 to be held without spectators.

BASKETBALL: *FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament from March 18 to 22 in Bengaluru postponed. CRICKET: *Foreign players unavailable for Indian Premier League till April 15 due to government-imposed visa restrictions.

*ODI series between India and South Africa from March 15-18 in Lucknow and Kolkata to be held without spectators. *Ranji Trophy final day to be played without spectators.

*Road Safety World Series from March 7-22 in Mumbai and Pune cancelled. FOOTBALL: *Indian Super League final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC in Goa on March 14 to be held in empty stadium. *FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Qatar in Bhubaneswar on March 26 postponed.

*FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Afghanistan on June 9 in Kolkata postponed. *Final round of Santosh Trophy matches in Aizawl from April 14-27 postponed.

*Remaining 28 matches of I-League to be played in empty stadiums. GOLF: *India Open from March 19-22 postponed. PARA SPORTS: *All national and state championships postponed till April 15.

SHOOTING: *ISSF World Cup for Rifle, Pitol and Shotgun in New Delhi March 15-25 postponed. TENNIS: *All domestic tournament cancelled..

