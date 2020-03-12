Left Menu
Development News Edition

ATP suspends tour for six weeks including Miami Open due to coronavirus outbreak

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) on Thursday announced a six-week suspension of the men's professional tennis tour due to escalating health and safety issues arising from the global outbreak of coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 22:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 22:09 IST
ATP suspends tour for six weeks including Miami Open due to coronavirus outbreak
ATP Tour logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) on Thursday announced a six-week suspension of the men's professional tennis tour due to escalating health and safety issues arising from the global outbreak of coronavirus. The suspension means all ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events scheduled up to and inclusive of the week of April 20 will not take place.

"Following the recent cancellation of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the affected ATP Tour events are the Miami Open presented by Itau, the Fayez Sarofim & Co U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, and the Hungarian Open in Budapest," the ATP said in a statement. The six-week suspension comes in the wake of the World Health Organisation's declaration on Wednesday that COVID-19 constitutes a global pandemic and the 30-day travel restriction announced by the United States for foreign nationals from 26 European countries.

The suspension follows numerous local government orders on restrictions, bans or cancellations of public gatherings or events. The ATP has been closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation related to COVID-19, taking advice from medical experts and travel advisors and consulting with all local regulatory authorities, and will continuously review the feasibility of subsequent events in the calendar.

Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP chairman, said: "This is not a decision that was taken lightly and it represents a great loss for our tournaments, players, and fans worldwide." "However we believe this is the responsible action needed at this time in order to protect the health and safety of our players, staff, the wider tennis community and general public health in the face of this global pandemic," he added.

The suspension of ATP events takes place with immediate effect, meaning this week's ATP Challenger tournaments in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, and Potchefstroom, South Africa, are not able to be completed. The ATP is carefully reviewing the broad impact of this evolving situation related to FedEx ATP Rankings points, and any decisions will be announced in due course.

In addition, in full collaboration with the ITF, FedEx ATP Rankings points will not be available at any ITF World Tennis Tour events during the suspension period. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

India reports first coronavirus death as positive cases rise to 74; Delhi shuts schools, theatres

India reported its first death due to coronavirus on Thursday as the number of positive cases soared to 74, with authorities taking emergency measures to contain its spread like shutting down schools, colleges and cinema halls in the nation...

Russia fines BBC World News $480 for violations

A Russian court fined BBC World News and one of its senior journalists a total of 36,000 roubles 480 on Thursday on charges of breaking broadcasting rules, Interfax news agency reported.The broadcaster and its editor-in-chief in Russia, Yek...

India require 1,880 new passenger, cargo aircraft in 2020-2038: Airbus

President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, Anand Stanley on Thursday said that India will require over 1500 new passenger and cargo aircraft between 2020 and 2038. Anand Stanley, speaking to ANI said, India will require 1...

All England Open: Lakshya Sen makes second-round exit after losing to Viktor Axelsen

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen on Thursday crashed out of the tournament after losing his second-round match at Arena Birmingham here.Denmarks Viktor Axelsen defeated Sen in two straight games 21-17, 21-18 and advanced to the third round of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020