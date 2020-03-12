Left Menu
COVID-19 hits SA series: Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be held in empty stadiums, confirms BCCI

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 22:21 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 22:21 IST
The remaining two one-dayers between India and South Africa will be played in empty stadiums in Lucknow and Kolkata due to the dreaded novel coronavirus pandemic, the BCCI confirmed on Thursday. The matches are scheduled to be held in March 15 (Lucknow) and March 18 (Kolkata).

The sports ministry has issued an advisory that in case it's unavoidable to postpone a sporting event, then it is preferable that it be conducted without a large public gathering. "After holding discussions with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and Ministry Of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), the BCCI on Thursday announced that the remaining two One-day Internationals of the three-match series of South Africa tour of India, 2020, will be played without any public gathering, including spectators," a BCCI media release stated.

"The BCCI has been working closely with the Government of India along with Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the wake of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak," it added. The World Health Organisation (WHO), on Wednesday, assessed that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic. "The BCCI is making every effort for compliance with the regulatory bodies of the Government of India and ensure the safety of our athletes and valued fans." The BCCI will continue to take guidance from the Government of India and state regulatory bodies.

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) had confirmed in the evening itself that Lucknow ODI will be held behind closed doors while the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has also put ticket sales on hold with immediate effect, an indicator of things to come. UPCA secretary Yudhveer Singh confirmed the development to the reporters in Lucknow on Thursday.

"After receiving the government advisory, we had a discussion with BCCI officials and then decided that spectators will be barred from entering the stadium during second ODI between India and South Africa on March 15," Yudhveer said. The CAB has decided to put ticket sales on hold, informed president Avishek Dalmiya, who also met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat in Kolkata to discuss the prevailing situation. "I met our honourable CM at the secretariat. We would like to adhere to the government directive that has been issued today and we are stopping all ticket sales with immediate effect. We will wait till further directive," Dalmiya told PTI from Kolkata. The BCCI is starting with its closed-door policy as the fifth day of the Ranji Trophy final will be played in an empty stadium in Rajkot..

