Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jazz G Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 01:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 00:12 IST
Jazz G Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Donovan Mitchell is the second member of the Utah Jazz to test positive for the coronavirus. The team confirmed Thursday morning that a second Jazz player had tested positive for the virus, but did not identify the player. The All-Star guard later confirmed the report over social media.

All-Star center Rudy Gobert tested positive on Wednesday, and his diagnosis led to the NBA opting to suspend its season indefinitely. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive."

Gobert, 27, was seen touching every reporter's microphone stationed at the podium at the end of a media session Monday that addressed, in part, the coronavirus. His action was perceived to be done in a joking manner. Mitchell addressed his situation on Instagram.

"Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test," he wrote. "We are learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. "I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the Utah Jazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help."

The Jazz said they are working closely with federal and Oklahoma and Utah state officials "to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward." Mitchell, 23, leads the Jazz in scoring with 24.2 points per game. He is averaging 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists through 63 games.

Players and staff for Utah remain quarantined at a hotel in Oklahoma City pending the results of all coronavirus tests. All members of the franchise who traveled on the team charter were required to submit to a cheek swab to test for COVID-19 after Gobert tested positive. The Jazz originally thought Gobert had the flu, and he was listed as questionable for Wednesday night's game with the Thunder, which was canceled.

The NBA told teams that have played the Jazz in the past 10 days that they should self-quarantine. Utah's opponents since March 2 were the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

For Trump, grim reality of coronavirus settles in

After weeks of playing down the threat posed by the coronavirus, U.S. President Donald Trump conceded on Thursday that his re-election campaign rallies would have to be suspended, and he stopped shaking hands with foreign dignitaries.Welcom...

U.S. Capitol closed to the public as coronavirus hits Congress

Officials ordered the U.S. Capitol complex closed to much of the public starting on Thursday, one day after a staffer for a senator from Washington state tested positive for the new coronavirus. Limited access to the Capitol and office buil...

EXPLAINER-What happens if Trump declares coronavirus an emergency?

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he may declare the coronavirus pandemic an emergency by invoking a law known as the Stafford Act.The following explains how the Stafford Act works and what powers a declaration would unlock. WHAT...

Trump signs law to prevent U.S. rural telecom carriers from using Huawei network equipment

President Donald Trump signed legislation on Thursday to bar telecom carriers from using U.S. subsidies to purchase network equipment from Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp and other companies deemed a national security threat. The law also req...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020