NFL cancels spring meeting in Florida

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 00:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 00:20 IST
The NFL on Thursday canceled its annual spring meeting scheduled for March 29-April 1 in Palm Beach, Fla. NFL Network first reported the change in schedule, which is expected to shift rules conversations and a meeting of the NFL's Competition Committee to a scheduled meeting in May.

The spring meeting is typically attended by all coaches and general managers, with discussions about rules proposals and issues central to competition. Additional adjustments and changes to pass interference and replay reviews of that penalty were part of the agenda. The NFL has not moved the draft, which is scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas with multiple major casinos used as staging areas.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that he believes the NFL will make the right decision with safety in mind. The NFL said earlier this week that it was in contact with the World Health Organization regarding protocol and any necessary contingencies. Several conferences scheduled for the weeks before the draft in Las Vegas have been postponed or canceled.

