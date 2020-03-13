Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-European boxers fight off virus concerns ahead of Tokyo qualifier

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 02:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 02:15 IST
Olympics-European boxers fight off virus concerns ahead of Tokyo qualifier

Olympic boxing hopefuls from all over Europe are preparing to punch their tickets to Tokyo at a qualifying tournament starting in London this weekend, with an emphasis on clean hands and hygiene in a time of coronavirus.

The Road to Tokyo event features some 350 fighters from 50 countries including Italy, the European country worst hit by the outbreak and now in lockdown as it combats the spread of the disease. Event director John Timms told Reuters on Thursday there had been no withdrawals from the March 14-24 tournament, other than some officials from the worst affected areas who had stayed at home.

"We’ve been blessed with some really sensible teams travelling here, who when this story started to break and unfold actually put plans in place to be in the UK a lot earlier," he said. "Many teams have been here for over two or three weeks in preparation camps and have been here well beyond the quarantine periods. We’re in good shape in that respect."

The ticketed event at the Copper Box will see 50 men and 27 women secure their places for the Tokyo Games. It is being organised by an International Olympic Committee (IOC) taskforce following the suspension of international federation AIBA last June because of issues concerning governance and finance.

"(The Italians) have been over here for a significant period of time and that was good preparation on their part," said Timms. "They knew there might be issues, they wanted to keep their boxers safe, they were all from outside the original quarantine area so they wanted to get them here so they could prepare properly.

"We are carrying out additional testing on athletes, that will be taking place all the way through the tournament," he added. "We are advising teams to do that as well." The irony of handshakes being shunned, before the gloves come on, in a contact sport of sweat and blood is obvious but British boxers expressed no concerns at a pre-tournament media event.

"I know the Italian team have been over here for a few weeks so I’m more than confident that they are completely fine," women's middleweight world champion Lauren Price told Reuters. "They have as much right to be here as us. They’ve worked hard and it’s their dream as well to get to the Olympics."

"We’ve sat down with the medical team and gone through all the procedures; cleaning, washing your hands, not shaking hands with other countries. I’m more than confident and happy that everything’s fine and put into place." Men's middleweight Lewis Richardson, winner of the Tokyo test event last October, was equally relaxed.

"I don’t really focus on it. We can only focus on the controllables. We’re doing everything we can," he said. "We've just got to focus on training and working hard and putting ourselves in the best position to take the most of the opportunity."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Four towns in northern Spain quarantined: official

Four towns in Spains northeastern Catalonia region were put under quarantine on Thursday, the civil protection agency said, in a first in the country. The 66,000 inhabitants of the localities of Igualada, Odena, Santa Margarida de Montbui a...

Orioles' Mancini has malignant tumor removed

Baltimore Orioles outfielder-first baseman Trey Mancini had surgery Thursday to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. Lab results and the timetable for Treys recovery will not be known until next week, the Orioles said in a statement. In...

Disneyland in California to close over virus

Disneyland will close its doors beginning Saturday after California called for large gatherings to be canceled to slow the spread of coronavirus, the resort said Thursday. The giant 100-acre 40-hectare attraction in Anaheim is the second-mo...

U.S. judge orders WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning released from prison

A U.S. federal judge on Thursday ordered that former U.S. Army soldier and WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning should be immediately released from prison, where she was being held for refusing to testify in an ongoing U.S. investigation of Wik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020