Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi becomes first Premier League player with coronavirus 28

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 10:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 10:14 IST
Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi becomes first Premier League player with coronavirus

Chelsea's players and coaching staff were ordered into isolation as Callum Hudson-Odoi became the first Premier League player confirmed to have the new coronavirus late on Thursday. The news casts the viability of this weekend's games further into doubt after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive, also throwing their team into lockdown.

"Chelsea men's team player Callum Hudson-Odoi had a positive test result for coronavirus returned this evening," a club statement said. "Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men's team building will now self-isolate in line with government health guidelines.

"These will include initially the full men's team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff." Chelsea said they would discuss their upcoming games, starting with Sunday's trip to Aston Villa, with Premier League officials on Friday. Two Arsenal fixtures -- Wednesday's game at Manchester City, and away to Brighton on Saturday -- have already been cancelled because of the virus.

Hudson-Odoi displayed cold symptoms on Monday morning and has stayed away from the club since then. His test result was returned on Thursday night. The club said despite testing positive, the 19-year-old was "doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Everest shut down after Nepal suspends permits over virus

Nepal on Friday suspended permits to climb Everest because of the coronavirus pandemic, closing off the worlds biggest mountain a day after China halted access from its sideNepal has suspended climbing on all mountains in the country and st...

City of Yichang in China's Hubei eases travel curbs against coronavirus

Chinas city of Yichang in central Hubei province will loosen travel curbs adopted to rein in a coronavirus outbreak, allowing people to move in and out, the government said on Friday, in a statement on its website.It will also allow the ret...

Coronavirus scare forces Nepal to shut Everest access

The Nepal government has cancelled all expeditions to Mount Everest, until further notice, due to novel coronavirus outbreak. The decision effectively ends all expedition attempts on the Everest for the year.The China Tibet Mountaineering A...

Coronavirus sparks historic market rout, global shutdown

Global stock markets suffered historic falls as panic spread on Friday over the spiraling coronavirus crisis that has killed nearly 5,000 and infected sport, schools and society across the planet. The virus has affected all areas of life, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020