Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian pacer Kane Richardson tests negative for COVID-19

Australian pacer Kane Richardson on Friday tested negative for COVID-19 and now will be making his way to the Sydney Cricket Ground for the ongoing match between Australia and New Zealand.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 14:53 IST
Australian pacer Kane Richardson tests negative for COVID-19
Australia pacer Kane Richardson (file image) . Image Credit: ANI

Australian pacer Kane Richardson on Friday tested negative for COVID-19 and now will be making his way to the Sydney Cricket Ground for the ongoing match between Australia and New Zealand. "JUST IN: Kane Richardson's test for COVID-19 has come back negative and he is on his way to the ground. #AUSvNZ," cricket.com.au tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Richardson had been quarantined after reporting a sore throat and missed the ongoing first ODI against New Zealand. The pacer had informed the team's medical staff Thursday night of the complaint and was tested for COVID-19.

With Kane missing the first ODI, pacer Sean Abbott joined the Australian squad as cover. "Our medical staff is treating this a typical throat infection but we are following Australian Government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days," cricket.com.au had quoted a Cricket Australia spokesperson as saying.

Earlier in the day, Cricket Australia had announced that the ODI series between Australia and New Zealand will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak. The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide.

More than 127,000 people have been infected with COVID-19, with over 4,700 having died and 68,000 recovered. On Wednesday, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVID-19 outbreak could be characterised as a pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Germany would like to localise supply chains, nationalisation possible - minister

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said he wanted to support pharmaceuticals companies that are dependent for key reagents on imports from Asia to rebuild their production sites in Europe, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday. He als...

Couple quarantined in UP's Hamirpur after suspected coronavirus

A couple has been put under quarantine after they were suspected of having coronavirus, informed the Chief Medical Officer CMO on Friday. The couple has recently returned from the US. And their samples have been sent for further tests.The C...

Luxembourg closes schools and isolates the elderly

Luxembourg has joined its European neighbors in closing schools and limiting visits to the elderly in hospitals and nursing homes, hoping to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Daily life is going to change and we will have to adapt, Prime ...

Ranch Resort to host 122 repatriated South Africans from China

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that the Ranch Resort in Polokwane will host the 122 repatriated South Africans from Wuhan, Hubei Province, in China.Three sites were identified. Of the three sites that were shortlisted, The Ranch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020