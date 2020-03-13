Left Menu
All sports federations should adhere to advisory on coronavirus: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday advised all sports federations of India to abide by the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in connection with coronavirus outbreak.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday advised all sports federations of India to abide by the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in connection with coronavirus outbreak. Taking to Twitter, Rijiju wrote: "All the sports federations of India must follow the advisories issued by the Sports and Health Ministry. Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji has advised: 'Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions. We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings'."

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has advised all the federations to avoid large gatherings. On Thursday, Rijiju had revealed that all international sporting events have been temporarily suspended in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak. "All the international sporting events that were scheduled in the country have been temporarily suspended. So far as domestic tournaments are concerned, we are advising everyone to follow the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry and try to avoid mass gatherings," Rijiju had told reporters.

"Everyone should look to follow these instructions as the health of everyone is important. Around the world, matches are taking place but they are doing it behind closed doors," he had said. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concerns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

