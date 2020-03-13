Australia crush New Zealand in first

Australia crushed New Zealand by 71 runs in the first one day international at an empty Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday

After New Zealand restricted Australia to 258 for seven, the Australian bowling attack dominated the Kiwi batsmen to dismiss the visitors for 187 in the 41st over

The match was played in front of empty grandstands after Cricket Australia barred spectators from attending as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

