List of sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak in India

List of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India in alphabetic order: ATHLETICS: *Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships to be held in Bhopal from April 6-8 postponed. BADMINTON: *India Open in New Delhi from March 24-29: Status not clear after Delhi government bans all sporting activities for a month.

BASKETBALL: *FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament from March 18 to 22 in Bengaluru postponed. CHESS: *All national tournaments postponed till May 31.

CRICKET: *Start of Indian Premier League postponed from March 29 to April 15. Delhi government bans all sporting activity for a month. *ODI series between India and South Africa from March 15-18 in Lucknow and Kolkata to be held without spectators.

*Ranji Trophy final day to be played without spectators. *Road Safety World Series from March 7-22 in Mumbai and Pune cancelled.

FOOTBALL: *Indian Super League final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC in Goa on March 14 to be held in empty stadium. *FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Qatar in Bhubaneswar on March 26 postponed. *FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Afghanistan on June 9 in Kolkata postponed.

*Final round of Santosh Trophy matches in Aizawl from April 14-27 postponed. *Remaining 28 matches of I-League to be played in empty stadiums.

GOLF: *India Open from March 19-22 in New Delhi postponed. *All tournaments of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) from March 16 postponed indefinitely.

MOTOR SPORTS: *South India Rally, which doubles up as the opening round of FIA Asia-Pacific Championship, to be held without spectators from March 20-22 in Chennai. PARA SPORTS: *All national and state championships postponed till April 15.

SHOOTING: *ISSF World Cup for Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun in New Delhi March 15-25 postponed. TENNIS: *All domestic tournament cancelled..

