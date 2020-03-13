Left Menu
Development News Edition

List of sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 17:19 IST
List of sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak in India

List of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India in alphabetic order: ATHLETICS: *Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships to be held in Bhopal from April 6-8 postponed. BADMINTON: *India Open in New Delhi from March 24-29: Status not clear after Delhi government bans all sporting activities for a month.

BASKETBALL: *FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament from March 18 to 22 in Bengaluru postponed. CHESS: *All national tournaments postponed till May 31.

CRICKET: *Start of Indian Premier League postponed from March 29 to April 15. Delhi government bans all sporting activity for a month. *ODI series between India and South Africa from March 15-18 in Lucknow and Kolkata to be held without spectators.

*Ranji Trophy final day to be played without spectators. *Road Safety World Series from March 7-22 in Mumbai and Pune cancelled.

FOOTBALL: *Indian Super League final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC in Goa on March 14 to be held in empty stadium. *FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Qatar in Bhubaneswar on March 26 postponed. *FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Afghanistan on June 9 in Kolkata postponed.

*Final round of Santosh Trophy matches in Aizawl from April 14-27 postponed. *Remaining 28 matches of I-League to be played in empty stadiums.

GOLF: *India Open from March 19-22 in New Delhi postponed. *All tournaments of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) from March 16 postponed indefinitely.

MOTOR SPORTS: *South India Rally, which doubles up as the opening round of FIA Asia-Pacific Championship, to be held without spectators from March 20-22 in Chennai. PARA SPORTS: *All national and state championships postponed till April 15.

SHOOTING: *ISSF World Cup for Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun in New Delhi March 15-25 postponed. TENNIS: *All domestic tournament cancelled..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Preparing for coronavirus lockdown, Kuwait asks Muslims to pray at home

Kuwaits religious authorities asked Muslims to pray at home on Friday as the emirate prepares to enter a period of virtual lockdown to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.The doors of the mosques will stay closed, said the ministry of r...

Assocham to reach out to 4.5 lakh members over coronavirus containment

Assocham on Friday said it is reaching out to its member base of over 4,50,000 from the industry and trade to work in close coordination with the Centre and state governments in dealing with coronavirus pandemic and follow medical and healt...

BJP RS nominee Deepak Prakash files nomination from Jharkhand

BJP Jharkhand unit president Deepak Prakash on Friday filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, BJP Legislative Party leader Babulal Marandi, former chief minister Raghubar Das and oth...

India shuts malls in Mumbai, bars in Bengaluru after coronavirus death

Two Indian states ordered the closure of public buildings, malls, cinemas and bars in several major cities on Friday, with Mumbai and Bengaluru subject to differing restrictions, after the country reported its first death from the coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020