Bembem Devi has always been an inspiration: Bala Devi

Bembem Devi has always been an inspiration, said the 30-year-old Ngangom Bala Devi when asked what role has the legendary player in shaping the career of Rangers FC's latest signing.

  • Updated: 13-03-2020 19:25 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:25 IST
Ngangom Bala Devi (Photo/Bala Devi Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bembem Devi has always been an inspiration, said the 30-year-old Ngangom Bala Devi when asked what role has the legendary player in shaping the career of Rangers FC's latest signing. "When I got selected for the Indian National Team, Bembem Devi was already my senior. She has always been an inspiration and to have gotten a chance to play with her so early in my career has helped me come up till here," Bala Devi told ANI.

Forward Bala Devi captured the imagination of all after being signed by Scotland's Rangers FC. The forward managed to get an 18-month deal with the club, making her the first Indian woman footballer to sign a professional contract. With this signing, she also became the first Asian international to join Rangers FC. "She along with our seniors always supported and helped the newcomers in the team. She always said to play my best and to continue working hard," she added.

When asked as to how she is adjusting in Scotland, Bala Devi replied that she is getting used to the weather. She also talked about the challenges that different languages and accents possess. "I am getting used to the weather. In parts of India, it does get cold in winter (not as cold) so I am just considering this like one long winter of India! The language and the accent are a struggle but since its football and we have so many players from around the world we all adjust," Bala Devi said.

The 30-year-old also revealed who the biggest inspirations are for her. She also said that apart from football, she likes to watch tennis whenever she can. "It is very difficult to follow any other sport, especially with our schedule. But I do like tennis and try to catch it on TV whenever possible. Ronaldo, Messi & Mary Kom have been a huge inspiration to me," Bala Devi said.

Rangers FC also have a partnership with Bengaluru FC that was announced in September 2019. Upon her signing with the club, Indian men's football skipper Sunil Chhetri also congratulated Bala Devi, saying she has gone somewhere where no Indian woman did in the past. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

