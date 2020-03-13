Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSL shortened by four days due to coronavirus threat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 21:06 IST
PSL shortened by four days due to coronavirus threat

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday decided to reduce the duration of Pakistan Super League by four days and hold the matches in Lahore, including the final, without spectators as the possibility of the event being called off due to the coronavirus threat loomed large. The PCB said in a press release said that the remaining matches in Lahore, including the semi-finals and final, would be held behind closed doors on the advice of the Punjab government. The PSL matches on Friday were being held in empty stadiums.

The Board also said instead of the play-offs, the top four teams will now play semi-finals and then the final on March 17 and 18. The final was originally scheduled to be held on March 22. The PCB said the league will move from Karachi to Lahore for the semifinals and final.

"The remaining matches in Karachi will be held as per earlier decision without crowds and only accredited personnel would be allowed inside the stadium," the Board said. The decision came hours after the PCB said that the PSL will continue on schedule despite several overseas players preferring to leave for home immediately due to the coronavirus threat.

The PCB said in a statement that it had given the option to all foreign players and support staff to withdraw from the tournament if they want to and franchises can replace them with local players and officials. The Board confirmed that to date England's Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Tymal Mills, Liam Dawson, Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregory and James Vince, West Indian Carlos Braithwaite and South African Rilee Roussouw and James Foster (coach) will be returning home from the PSL.

It said it was monitoring the situation closely with the concerned agencies and so far no player or official has tested positive for the dreaded virus in the league. PCB CEO Wasim Khan confirmed all issues were discussed with the team owners on Friday before allowing foreign players and support staff to go home.

"What is paramount is: we are giving options to all the players and support personnel to withdraw from the league if they want to as ensuring they feel comfortable remains top priority of the PCB," Khan said. "As of now it is important to emphasise and clarify that the main concern of many of the 10 players and coach (who are returning home) revolves around avoiding a potential situation where they might become stranded due to flight cancellations or border closures in their own countries," he said.

"We will continue to assess and review the situation. And will not hesitate to make what we believe are the right decisions for everyone involved," Khan added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Estonia closes schools, bans public events over coronavirus

Estonia announced on Friday it was closing schools and banning public gatherings until May 1 to limit the spread of the coronavirus, and said it was working on financial support to aid struggling companies in sectors such as tourism. To min...

Coronavirus scare: Schools, colleges and universities in Punjab shut till March 31

As part of precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla has announced that all government and private schools of the State will remain closed till March 31. The examinations, howev...

Swiss ramp up coronavirus response with $10.5 billion aid package, close schools

Switzerland will make 10 billion Swiss francs 10.5 billionavailable in immediate assistance to support businesses hit by the coronavirus, the government said on Friday as it ramped up its response to the widening pandemic. It will also impo...

Coronavirus sparks U.S. West Coast calls to halt evictions

By Gregory Scruggs SEATTLE, March 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Shortly after Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced a ban this week on large gatherings in the Seattle area to stem the largest coronavirus outbreak in the United States, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020