Left Menu
Development News Edition

This is our chance to etch our name in history: ATK, Chennaiyin

The Season 6 of Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to culminate with a showdown between ATK and Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium here on Saturday, March 14.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Goa
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 23:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 23:46 IST
This is our chance to etch our name in history: ATK, Chennaiyin
ISL is all set to culminate with a showdown between ATK and Chennaiyin FC at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Goa on March 14.. Image Credit: ANI

The Season 6 of Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to culminate with a showdown between ATK and Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium here on Saturday, March 14. ATK and Chennaiyin have both won the ISL twice already and are looking to become the first side to win it three times.

The two teams were brilliant in the play-offs with Chennaiyin FC getting the better of FC Goa in a thrilling two-legged tie that finished 6-5, while ATK produced a second leg turnaround to get the better of Bengaluru FC 3-2 on aggregate. This is the first time that these two clubs are meeting each other in the final. Interestingly, neither club has lost an ISL final -- a run that will end for one of them on Saturday.

While ATK have been one of the most consistent sides this season, Chennaiyin were left to produce a miracle to reach this stage after Owen Coyle took charge of them at the start of December. In the six matches before his arrival, Chennaiyin had won only one match and scored just four goals. Since he landed here, the former champions went on to win eight matches, a tally bettered only by FC Goa.

Now Coyle is one win away from completing a miracle. Key to this turnaround has been the form of Chennaiyin's attack that has produced goals whenever necessary. Nerijus Valskis has 14 goals to his name and is fighting for the top scorer award, while Rafael Crivellaro is the creative engine of the team. The partnership between the two has blossomed under Coyle. Winger Lallianzuala Chhangte has also been brilliant and has scored in the last three games, becoming the first Indian to score in both the legs of a play-off tie.

"I have nothing but the utmost respect for ATK, for the quality of players they have. We will stick to our style because we believe that we can win games with it. We are still under pressure as we go into the final and we want to be because that's when we are at our best. When this team is focused and concentrated, that's when our quality kicks in," said Coyle. ATK, on the other hand, rely on Roy Krishna and David Williams' contributions in the attack. Krishna, with 15 goals this season, is also firmly in the race for the Golden Boot. But equally dangerous is Williams who scored a brace against Bengaluru in the play-off. While the likes of Edu Garcia and Javier Hernandez provide supply from the middle, wing-back Prabir Das is a crucial attacking outlet for the Kolkata-based side.

"We have to enjoy the final and try to win it. But we have to respect the opponent. We have 90 minutes and some more to compete for a win. There is only one final. Maybe some player doesn't have the opportunity to play another final in his career. But we need one heart and the whole mind for the final," said ATK coach Antonio Habas, who led ATK to the title back in 2014. Given the strength both sides have in attack and their tendency to chase a game to the death, one can expect a tightly-fought contest. In fact, both teams have scored 11 goals in the last 15 minutes of the match and there could be twists in the tale late on.

In the league stages, ATK defeated Chennaiyin in Chennai before Coyle's side returned the favour in Kolkata. But now what matters is who will emerge triumphant in Goa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Carmakers in Spain forced to halt output by coronavirus disruption

Supply problems due to the coronavirus epidemic prompted some Spanish plants of the Renault-Nissan alliance and Volkswagens Spanish division Seat to announce temporary stoppages on Friday that could last for days or weeks.Most affected will...

Vikings release CB Rhodes, DT Joseph

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes will be released and become an unrestricted free agent. Rhodes and defensive tackle Linval Joseph were released, but the Vikings said they were open to bringing both players back at the right price...

EXCLUSIVE-Fewer poll workers, coronavirus, spark fears of election day woes in Ohio Democratic primary

Nearly a quarter of Ohios counties are deploying fewer poll workers for the states Democratic primary on Tuesday than they have in previous presidential election years, raising concerns from voting-rights advocates who say the reductions co...

SC limits its functioning, 6 benches to take up only urgent matters

The Supreme Court has decided to limit its functioning due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and hold hearing of only six out of 15 benches on Monday. The six benches will take up for hearing only urgent matters and no persons, except lawye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020