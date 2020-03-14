Left Menu
Jaguars place franchise tag on DE Ngakoue

  • Updated: 14-03-2020 03:17 IST
The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, the team announced Friday. The move had been anticipated. The Jaguars have until July 15 to give Ngakoue a long-term deal.

In early March, Ngakoue said he was ready to move on from the Jaguars after negotiations for a long-term deal had stalled. "The Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long term contract in Jacksonville. Duval, I love you and gave you guys everything I got. I'm thankful for the journey and look forward to continuing my career elsewhere," Ngakoue wrote on Twitter at the time.

Using the franchise tag, the Jaguars have are able to reserve first-refusal rights with Ngakoue's contract through the start of the new league year. Under the tag, Ngakoue will get a one-year deal worth more than $19.3 million should the sides not reach agreement on a long-term deal, according to Over the Cap.

Ngakoue turns 25 on March 31 but has already posted 37.5 sacks in four seasons with the Jaguars, which ranks second in franchise history. Jacksonville made him a third-round selection (69th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Maryland. Last year, he started all 15 games he played for the Jaguars, totaling a career-high 41 tackles (13 tackles for loss), with eight sacks, six passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one interception.

--Field Level Media

