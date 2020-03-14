Tvesa Malik best Indian at Tied-47th in South Africa
Tvesa Malik was the best Indian at the women's South African Open as she finished tied-47th here. Tvesa finished with rounds of 73, 75 and 76 for a total of eight-over 224 and was tied-47th.
Meanwhile, Diksha Dagar, who was the winner here in 2019, shot 75-81 and missed the cut, as did Sharmila Nicollet (76-84). Alice Hewson of England was at five-under through 13 holes in the third round, while four players, Valdis Thora Jonsdottir of Iceland, South Africa's Monique Smit, Kelsey Macdonald of Scotland and Olivia Cowan of Germany are all four-under, but have five to six holes left.
