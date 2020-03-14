Left Menu
The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Super League final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-RANJI-SAURASHTRA How Saurashtra finally cracked the 'Code C' By Bharat Sharma Rajkot, Mar 14 (PTI) The inspirational leadership of Jaydev Unadkat coupled with the fearless attitude that past teams did not possess and the lesser-known players turning into game-changers resulted in Saurashtra laying their hands on the coveted Ranji Trophy.

SPO-CORONAVIRUS-CRI-FERGUSON Ferguson returns negative for COVID-19 after reporting illness Sydney, Mar 14 (PTI) New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson on Saturday tested negative for COVID-19 and will be returning home following the postponement of the ODI series against Australia due to the outbreak of the deadly disease. SPO-CORONAVIRUS-IPL-LD OWNERS Curtailed IPL is one option but no one knows when it will start: feel owners By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) A curtailed Indian Premier League was one of the options discussed at Saturday's meeting between BCCI and the eight IPL franchise owners in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic even as Kings XI Punjab's Ness Wadia said that he doesn't know when the T20 event will commence.

SPO-CORONAVIRUS-LD AIFF COVID-19: AIFF suspends all football tournaments till March 31 New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The All India Football Federation on Saturday suspended tournaments at all levels, including the flagship I-League, till March 31 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CORONAVIRUS-AUS-LD SERIES COVID-19: Australia vs New Zealand series called off Melbourne, Mar 14 (PTI) The two remaining games of the Chappell-Hadlee ODI series between Australia and New Zealand were on Saturday cancelled as the visiting side will have to hurry back home to avoid a new set of travel restrictions owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic. SPO-CORONAVIRUS-FIH FIH Pro League on hold till April 15 due to COVID-19 Lausanne, Mar 14 (PTI) The International Hockey Federation on Saturday suspended the ongoing FIH Pro League, which also involves India, till April 15 citing the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CORONAVIRUS-HOCK-MARIJNE Coronavirus impact: Indian women's hockey team coach Marijne puts off plans to visit family New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne was forced to put off his plans to visit his home country, The Netherlands due to the travel restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CORONAVIRUS-BADMINTON-OPEN India Open badminton cancelled for time being New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The India Open badminton tournament was on Friday suspended at least till April 12 after the sport's world governing body decided to halt all events from March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic. SPO-CORONAVIRUS-CRI-KOHLI (CORRECTED) COVID 19: Kohli's message "Stay strong and fight outbreak" New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli has urged his countrymen to take all necessary precautions in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed lives of over 4000 people across the globe.

SPO-ILEAGUE-PUNJAB Hosts Punjab take on struggling Aizawl in I-League reverse-leg fixture Ludhiana, Mar 14 (PTI) Punjab FC will look to cash in on their superb home run when they host former champions Aizawl FC at the Guru Nanak Stadium in an I-League reverse-leg fixture here on Sunday. SPO-CORONAVIRUS-CRI-BCCI-DOMESTIC BCCI puts all domestic games including Irani Cup on hold Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) The BCCI on Saturday put on hold all its remaining domestic tournaments, including the blue riband Irani Cup match between Rest of India and Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-HOCK-LAKRA Coach Graham insists good defence can win matches, says defender Birendra Lakra Bengaluru, Mar 14 (PTI) India coach Graham Reid, known for his inclination towards the aggressive brand of hockey, is also a firm believer that a strong defence can win tournaments, national team defender Birendra Lakra said on Saturday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Don't use biometric attendance system, MP govt tells offices

The Madhya Pradesh government has directed all its offices to suspend the biometric attendance system in view of the coronavirus outbreak. According to doctors, the virus can spread through contact with contaminated surfaces. Biometric atte...

World News Roundup: Release of Taliban prisoners stalls over guarantees; Multiple rockets fall inside Iraq's Taji base and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Chinas imported coronavirus cases rise as local infections drop againThe number of new coronavirus cases imported into mainland China from overseas surpassed the number of locally transmit...

Health News Roundup: Venezuela confirms coronavirus cases; China's imported coronavirus cases rise and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Chinas imported coronavirus cases rise as local infections drop againThe number of new coronavirus cases imported into mainland China from overseas surpassed the number of locally transmi...

Science News Roundup: Joint Russian-European Mars mission postponed over coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Joint Russian-European Mars mission postponed over coronavirusA joint Russian-European mission to send a rover to Mars has been postponed by two years because its final phase has been co...
