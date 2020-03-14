The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Super League final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-RANJI-SAURASHTRA How Saurashtra finally cracked the 'Code C' By Bharat Sharma Rajkot, Mar 14 (PTI) The inspirational leadership of Jaydev Unadkat coupled with the fearless attitude that past teams did not possess and the lesser-known players turning into game-changers resulted in Saurashtra laying their hands on the coveted Ranji Trophy.

SPO-CORONAVIRUS-CRI-FERGUSON Ferguson returns negative for COVID-19 after reporting illness Sydney, Mar 14 (PTI) New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson on Saturday tested negative for COVID-19 and will be returning home following the postponement of the ODI series against Australia due to the outbreak of the deadly disease. SPO-CORONAVIRUS-IPL-LD OWNERS Curtailed IPL is one option but no one knows when it will start: feel owners By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) A curtailed Indian Premier League was one of the options discussed at Saturday's meeting between BCCI and the eight IPL franchise owners in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic even as Kings XI Punjab's Ness Wadia said that he doesn't know when the T20 event will commence.

SPO-CORONAVIRUS-LD AIFF COVID-19: AIFF suspends all football tournaments till March 31 New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The All India Football Federation on Saturday suspended tournaments at all levels, including the flagship I-League, till March 31 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CORONAVIRUS-AUS-LD SERIES COVID-19: Australia vs New Zealand series called off Melbourne, Mar 14 (PTI) The two remaining games of the Chappell-Hadlee ODI series between Australia and New Zealand were on Saturday cancelled as the visiting side will have to hurry back home to avoid a new set of travel restrictions owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic. SPO-CORONAVIRUS-FIH FIH Pro League on hold till April 15 due to COVID-19 Lausanne, Mar 14 (PTI) The International Hockey Federation on Saturday suspended the ongoing FIH Pro League, which also involves India, till April 15 citing the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CORONAVIRUS-HOCK-MARIJNE Coronavirus impact: Indian women's hockey team coach Marijne puts off plans to visit family New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne was forced to put off his plans to visit his home country, The Netherlands due to the travel restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CORONAVIRUS-BADMINTON-OPEN India Open badminton cancelled for time being New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The India Open badminton tournament was on Friday suspended at least till April 12 after the sport's world governing body decided to halt all events from March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic. SPO-CORONAVIRUS-CRI-KOHLI (CORRECTED) COVID 19: Kohli's message "Stay strong and fight outbreak" New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli has urged his countrymen to take all necessary precautions in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed lives of over 4000 people across the globe.

SPO-ILEAGUE-PUNJAB Hosts Punjab take on struggling Aizawl in I-League reverse-leg fixture Ludhiana, Mar 14 (PTI) Punjab FC will look to cash in on their superb home run when they host former champions Aizawl FC at the Guru Nanak Stadium in an I-League reverse-leg fixture here on Sunday. SPO-CORONAVIRUS-CRI-BCCI-DOMESTIC BCCI puts all domestic games including Irani Cup on hold Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) The BCCI on Saturday put on hold all its remaining domestic tournaments, including the blue riband Irani Cup match between Rest of India and Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-HOCK-LAKRA Coach Graham insists good defence can win matches, says defender Birendra Lakra Bengaluru, Mar 14 (PTI) India coach Graham Reid, known for his inclination towards the aggressive brand of hockey, is also a firm believer that a strong defence can win tournaments, national team defender Birendra Lakra said on Saturday..

