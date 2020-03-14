Left Menu
Development News Edition

List of sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 17:40 IST
List of sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak in India

List of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India in alphabetic order: ATHLETICS: *Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships to be held in Bhopal from April 6-8 postponed. BADMINTON: *India Open in New Delhi suspended till April 12. BASKETBALL: *FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament from March 18 to 22 in Bengaluru postponed.

CHESS: *All national tournaments postponed till May 31. CRICKET: *Start of Indian Premier League postponed from March 29 to April 15. Delhi government bans all sporting activity for a month.

*ODI series between India and South Africa from March 15-18 in Lucknow and Kolkata to be held without spectators. *All domestic games suspended.

*Ranji Trophy final on March 13 to be played without spectators. *Road Safety World Series from March 7-22 in Mumbai and Pune cancelled.

FOOTBALL: *Indian Super League final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC in Goa on March 14 to be held in empty stadium. *All football tournaments suspended till March 31.

*FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Qatar in Bhubaneswar on March 26 postponed. *FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Afghanistan on June 9 in Kolkata postponed.

*Final round of Santosh Trophy matches in Aizawl from April 14-27 postponed. *Remaining 28 matches of I-League to be played in empty stadiums.

GOLF: *India Open from March 19-22 in New Delhi postponed. *All tournaments of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) from March 16 postponed indefinitely.

MOTOR SPORTS: *South India Rally, which doubles up as the opening round of FIA Asia-Pacific Championship, to be held without spectators from March 20-22 in Chennai. PARA SPORTS: *All national and state championships postponed till April 15.

SHOOTING: *ISSF World Cup for Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun in New Delhi March 15-25 postponed. TENNIS: *All domestic tournament cancelled..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Don't use biometric attendance system, MP govt tells offices

The Madhya Pradesh government has directed all its offices to suspend the biometric attendance system in view of the coronavirus outbreak. According to doctors, the virus can spread through contact with contaminated surfaces. Biometric atte...

World News Roundup: Release of Taliban prisoners stalls over guarantees; Multiple rockets fall inside Iraq's Taji base and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Chinas imported coronavirus cases rise as local infections drop againThe number of new coronavirus cases imported into mainland China from overseas surpassed the number of locally transmit...

Health News Roundup: Venezuela confirms coronavirus cases; China's imported coronavirus cases rise and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Chinas imported coronavirus cases rise as local infections drop againThe number of new coronavirus cases imported into mainland China from overseas surpassed the number of locally transmi...

Science News Roundup: Joint Russian-European Mars mission postponed over coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Joint Russian-European Mars mission postponed over coronavirusA joint Russian-European mission to send a rover to Mars has been postponed by two years because its final phase has been co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020