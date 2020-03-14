Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hostile response after Aulas urges scrubbing France's Ligue 1 season

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 22:23 IST
Hostile response after Aulas urges scrubbing France's Ligue 1 season
"The most logical thing would be to say: we'll cancel everything and go back to the situation at the start of the season," Aulas told French newspaper Le Monde in an interview published on Friday. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas on Saturday repeated his belief that the French football season should be scrubbed out because of coronavirus, a position critics implied was self-serving. "The most logical thing would be to say: we'll cancel everything and go back to the situation at the start of the season," Aulas told French newspaper Le Monde in an interview published on Friday.

On Saturday, Aulas tweeted that "Karren Brady, vice-chairman of West Ham, foresees that the Premier League will be canceled." He added a tag to French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu and said: "all countries are affected by this pandemic and must provide an answer". In his Le Monde interview, Aulas called for a "blank season", with no title at the end.

Lyon's great rivals Paris Saint-Germain are on course for another title. They are 12 points ahead of second-placed Marseille. There would be no relegation, said Aulas, who represents Ligue 1 clubs on the French league (LFP) committee and is a member of the French Football Federation (FFF) executive committee, to prevent "those at the bottom of the table" taking legal action.

"The only way to avoid legal challenges is for the competitions to run to completion," Didier Quillot, the LFP chief executive told French sports daily L'Equipe's website on Saturday, mentioning the commitments made to broadcasters. Aulas also said the Champions League places should be "allocated to the same clubs as last season".

After finishing third last season, Lyon is struggling in seventh place, nine points off a Champions League place. "Is he being serious?" tweeted one of Marseille's stars, former West Ham forward Dimitri Payet, suggesting that Aulas should have his temperature taken.

Nathalie Boy de la Tour, president of the LFP, which includes Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, was not happy with these media outings. "Football is about solidarity between the 40 clubs and all those involved in the game. He is only speaking for himself," she told BeIN Sports on Saturday.

Apart from Lyon, all the other Ligue 1 clubs have said they want to finish the season. "We might finish a little later but that's not a problem for me. If we finish the championship, it will be the same teams, so 'fair play' will be respected," said Strasbourg coach Thierry Laurey, adding: "If we cancel, how will you do it for Europe (qualification)?" A relegation-free season would save the bottom two, Toulouse and Amiens and potentially Nimes, who are in 18th and would face a relegation playoff.

Even so, Nimes coach Bernard Blaquart rejected the Aulas solution. "We couldn't be happy with such a decision," Blaquart said. "It's inconceivable even if Nimes, as things stand, would benefit.

"If UEFA decides to postpone the Euro 2020 to this autumn or next year, we could envisage finishing the championship at the end of June," he said, adding that "going beyond that seems almost impossible, especially as... player contracts end on 30 June". "The immediate problem is to contain and manage the epidemic," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Reds P Bauer to plan, stream sandlot-style game

No spring training means no baseball for Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer. The outspoken Reds right-hander is part of a group of big-leaguers planning to play a sandlot baseball game -- and stream it to viewers -- on Saturday.Right-hand...

Norway to close ports, airports from Monday to stop coronavirus - PM

Norway is to shut its ports and airports from Monday in a move to curb the spread of coronavirus, although exemptions will be made for Norwegians returning from abroad, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Saturday.The government is ready to...

IndiGo to cancel some flights to UAE

IndiGo on Saturday said it will cancel some of its flights to the UAE after the Gulf country announced that it would suspend all entry visas, except diplomatic visas, from March 17 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, the ai...

Annual Tillman race to go on, virtually

The 16th Annual Pats Run, which raises money for the Pat Tillman Foundation, will go on this year -- with a twist. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 4.2-mile race wont be run on the streets of Tempe, Ariz., as planned, on April 18. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020