Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. India suspends domestic soccer and cricket over coronavirus outbreak

India suspended domestic soccer until the end of this month while domestic cricket was put on hold indefinitely due to the coronavirus on Saturday. The All India Football Federation said in a statement that, following Ministry of Health and state government-level advice, "all footballing activities under the aegis of AIFF stay suspended till March 31". Golf's Masters postponed, English soccer suspended as coronavirus wreaks havoc

Golf's jewel in the crown The Masters and English soccer's Premier League joined the lengthening list of elite sporting events to fall foul of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday. Few dates on the global sporting calendar are as keenly-anticipated as the Augusta National showpiece, but organizers moved swiftly to postpone golf's opening major, which was due to be played between April 9-12, throwing the elite championship golf schedule into a state of flux. Tokyo governor vows full measures to combat coronavirus during Torch relay

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Saturday vowed to take thorough measures against the coronavirus outbreak for the Olympic Torch relay through Japan and reaffirmed that preparations for a "safe and secure" 2020 Games were progressing, TV Asahi reported. Koike's comments came after Greece's Olympic Committee on Friday canceled the remainder of the Olympic Torch relay through the country to avoid attracting crowds that could raise the risk of virus contagion. NBA stars, owners pledge donations for workers furloughed by coronavirus shutdown

As the bright lights of professional sports go dark across the United States this week, some top names from the NBA were pitching in to ease the burden for arena and stadium staff facing the grim possibility of weeks without pay in the coronavirus shutdown. The basketball league announced Wednesday that it was indefinitely suspending its season in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, upending daily life for thousands of concession employees, ushers and custodians who rely on games for a paycheck. Athletics: Boston Marathon moved to September from April due to coronavirus

The Boston Marathon, originally scheduled to be held on April 20, has been postponed until mid-September because of the coronavirus outbreak, the city's mayor said on Friday. The world's most prestigious marathon, which is now due to take place on Sept. 14, generally draws more than 30,000 runners from all over the world ranging from decorated professionals and Olympians to amateur runners. MLB ends spring training; players may go home

Major League Baseball declared an early end to spring training on Friday, allowing players to return home if they wish. A day earlier, MLB had halted all Grapefruit League and Cactus League action while announcing that the regular season would be delayed at least two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. SportAccord meeting canceled due to coronavirus

The SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said on Saturday. The international conference, which attracts top sports administrators, international sports federations, Olympic officials, sponsors and major sports organizers, was due to be held in Beijing from April 19-24 and was relocated to Lausanne, Switzerland in February. As world grapples with pandemic, Tokyo 2020's Twitter account puts on a happy face

The official Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Games Twitter account offers no inkling that the novel coronavirus pandemic has threatened the Games - and the account's cheery tone is prompting sarcastic online replies. Japanese officials insist the Olympics will go on as planned, and the Tokyo 2020 tweets reflect this. Triathlon: World body suspends all events due to coronavirus

The International Triathlon Union (ITU) has suspended all activity until April 30 including all events in the World Triathlon and Continental calendars due to the coronavirus outbreak, the governing body said on Saturday. All world rankings, Olympic qualification rankings, paratriathlon rankings and Paralympic qualification rankings will be frozen from Monday as a result, it added. Greece cancels Olympic torch relay over coronavirus fears

Greece's Olympic Committee said it had canceled the remainder of the Olympic Torch relay through the country on Friday to avoid attracting crowds that could raise the risk of coronavirus contagion. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch relay got under way on Thursday when the flame was lit by the rays of the sun in ancient Olympia in a ceremony that was scaled down in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

