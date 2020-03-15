Left Menu
Sabres latest to pay lost wages for arena staff

  Updated: 15-03-2020 00:46 IST
  Created: 15-03-2020 00:44 IST
Sabres latest to pay lost wages for arena staff
The Pegulas also own the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League, as well as the NFL's Buffalo Bills. Image Credit: Twitter (@BuffaloSabres0

The Buffalo Sabres became the latest team to commit to paying arena employees for work lost because of suspension of play in the NHL due to the coronavirus. Kim Pegula, who owns Pegula Sports & Entertainment with her husband, Terry, made the announcement on Saturday. The Pegulas also own the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League, as well as the NFL's Buffalo Bills.

"Our gameday employees at the arenas in Buffalo and Rochester will be paid for any lost wages due to regular-season game cancellations. They are part of our PSE family and even though we expect that the games will be played, we want to assure them they will be paid in the event that is not the case," the statement read. "We are grateful for the gestures from our players, staff and the Buffalo Sabres Foundation who have all offered to step up in a time of need." In Boston, Bruins players have contributed to a GoFundMe page set up Saturday morning to help part-time workers at TD Garden. The team has not yet made a commitment to assist workers and their families.

"COVID-19 precautions have led to pauses in NHL, NBA and Garden event activity. Hundreds of loyal TD Garden workers will lose considerable and critical income during the suspension of events," the GoFundMe page reads. "Bruins and Celtics fans should step up and help these families fill the void caused by this terrible health crisis. We should come together as a community to demonstrate our strength, mutual loyalty, and commitment." Since the NBA and NHL halted play earlier this week, a number of teams have said they will pay their arena workers. NBA players Kevin Love, Blake Griffin, Zion Williamson, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, along with Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, have said they will make sizable donations to help the staff.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

