Reports: Lions to sign QB Daniel

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 18-03-2020 00:43 IST
  • |
  Created: 18-03-2020 00:03 IST
Reports: Lions to sign QB Daniel
Career backup quarterback Chase Daniel will sign a three-year, $13.05 million contract with the Detroit Lions, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The deal includes a voidable clause, he said.

Daniel, 33, will provide the Lions with a veteran backup to Matthew Stafford, who missed the final eight games of the 2019 season with a broken back. The team also has David Blough, who started five games as rookie last season, on the roster. A product of Missouri, Daniel entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2009 and spent much of the season on the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. In 10 seasons in the NFL with the Saints (2010-12, 2017), Kansas City Chiefs (2013-15), Philadelphia Eagles (2016) and Chicago Bears (2018-19), Daniel has started just five regular-season games.

Three of them came the past two seasons in Chicago in relief of an injured Mitchell Trubisky. Daniel is 2-3 as a starter. He has 1,430 career passing yards, completing 68.3 percent of his passes, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

