Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. PGA Championship postponed over coronavirus concerns

The PGA Championship scheduled for May 14-17 has been postponed over coronavirus concerns, the PGA of America announced on Tuesday saying it hoped to reschedule the event for the summer. The PGA Tour, a separate body which runs the game's biggest weekly circuit, has cancelled its schedule until at least May 10. U.S. Open cancels first stage of qualifying

The first stage of qualifying for this year's U.S. Open has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, the U.S. Golf Association (USGA) announced on Tuesday. The championship scheduled for June 18-21 at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York is still on, however, with the USGA labeling speculation as to its status as premature. Roger Mayweather, mentor to nephew Floyd, dead at 58

Roger Mayweather, trainer to nephew and champion boxer Floyd Mayweather, has died at 58 after a long battle with diabetes, his camp said on Tuesday. Before becoming a legendary cornerman, the Grand Rapids, Michigan native was a champion in his own right. Tom Brady's tweet gives bored sports fans a break from coronavirus blues

Tom Brady gave competition-starved sports fans something to talk about other than the coronavirus on Tuesday when the six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback tweeted he was leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years for a new home. Even for New England fans saddened by Brady's announcement, the news was a respite from the daily deluge of postponements and cancellations by leagues and events as the pandemic decimates the sports landscape. Euro 2020 Championship postponed to 2021 over coronavirus crisis

The Euro 2020 soccer Championship, trumpeted as a continent-wide feast of football to mark the 60th anniversary of UEFA's flagship tournament, was postponed for a year on Tuesday as the coronavirus pandemic claimed its biggest sporting casualty yet. The fate of the 24-nation, month-long showpiece due to start in June, had hung in the balance ever since Europe's domestic leagues shut down in the wake of the sweeping health crisis, which has killed around 7,500 people worldwide. FIFA should move 2021 Club World Cup dates: Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the planned 2021 Club World Cup dates should be moved by the governing body of world soccer to make way for the postponed Euro 2020 Championship and the Copa America, which have both been pushed back a year. Infantino said in a statement on Tuesday that FIFA would hold a conference call on Wednesday in which it should accept those changes from UEFA and CONMEBOL and decide whether the planned expanded 24-team Club World Cup should be held "later in 2021, in 2022 or in 2023". New French Open dates create major clash with events

The organisers of the French Open on Tuesday postponed the claycourt Grand Slam tournament until Sept 20-Oct 4 from its May start amid the coronavirus outbreak, with the new dates colliding with numerous events on the scheduled global calendar. The French Open, the first major tournament to be hit by the spread of the coronavirus, had been initially scheduled to be played from May 24-June 7 at Roland Garros, but instead will now start just a week after the final of the U.S. Open. IOC committed to Tokyo 2020 Games, no need for 'drastic decisions'

The International Olympic Committee does not plan any "drastic" decisions about the Tokyo 2020 Games, saying on Tuesday it remains fully committed to the event being staged in four months' time despite the global spread of the coronavirus. Following discussions with international sports federations the IOC said changes would need to be made to the qualifiers due to the impact of the virus, but it still plans to go ahead with the July 24-Aug 9 Olympics. Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus: report

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has tested positive for coronavirus, the Athletic reported on Tuesday, less than a week after the global outbreak prompted the suspension of the NBA season. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," 10-time NBA All-Star Durant was quoted as saying. NASCAR president: Plan is to still run 36-race schedule

NASCAR President Steve Phelps held a teleconference with the sport's media Tuesday addressing questions and reassuring that the hope is, yes, the full season's 36 points races will be run, with the safety of the sport's fans and its participants of utmost importance during the current worldwide COVID-19 virus pandemic. NASCAR announced Monday that races through at least May 3 will have to be rescheduled.

