Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fears for Tour de France as mudfest Paris-Roubaix postponed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 09:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 09:25 IST
Fears for Tour de France as mudfest Paris-Roubaix postponed

The Paris-Roubaix cycling race, a major event on the French sports calendar, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic as organisers held back on changing dates for the Tour de France. The one-day Paris-Roubaix race, contested in mud or dust over old cobbled mining roads in mid-April, is known as 'the Hell of the North' and is watched as avidly by the French public as the Tour.

Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), who run the Tour and Paris-Roubaix, also announced the postponement of two huge cycling dates in Belgium. The epic Liege-Bastogne-Liege on April 26 which is run through narrow winding Ardennes forest lanes, and the equally popular Fleche Wallonne on April 22, both fell victim to the virus outbreak.

There was further bad news for Belgian cycling fans when the April 5 Tour of Flanders, only previously cancelled during World War I, was also postponed on Tuesday. Another ASO race in Britain's Tour de Yorkshire scheduled for April 30 to May 3, with male and female versions, has been called off too.

Paris-Roubaix has been raced since 1896 and has only been previously cancelled during wartime. In a flurry of virus-hit cycling races, ASO stubbornly staged the Paris-Nice one-week tour that ended a day earlier than scheduled last Saturday.

ASO chief Christian Prudhomme suggested earlier this week he hoped the Tour could go ahead as scheduled for June 27 to July 19. "We hope that this situation, for the good of the country above all, will be resolved before then," Prudhomme told AFP.

- 'Immense hunger' - ==================== France went into full lockdown on Tuesday and ASO are maintaining an upbeat wait-and-see attitude. "It's still more than a hundred days until the start of the Tour de France. The hunger for the race will be immense once activities are resumed," Prudhomme said.

The 2020 Tour de France is due to start in the south coast city of Nice, with a course that rarely strays far from the mountains in a hotly anticipated format. If the race does go ahead there are major questions also over rider fitness.

Top form rider so far this year Nairo Quintana was put into 15-days of self-quarantine so he can be with his family after winning the final stage of Paris-Nice on Saturday. Cycling was one of the first sports hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak with the abandonment of the UAE Tour in late February after two Italian mechanics tested positive for COVID-19.

There was a sense of shock when the caravan of riders, support staff and media were put under quarantine, where some, including Colombian sprinter Fernando Gaviria, remain. Then came the cancellation of Italy's coast-to-coast Tirreno-Adriatico, with the nation's key one-day Milan-San Remo race also being called off for only the fourth time in over a century.

Last Friday the Giro d'Italia -- scheduled for May 9-31 -- was postponed after Hungary announced it would not host the opening three stages in and around Budapest as planned. Since then the Tour de Suisse, Tour of the Basque Country and Tour of Romandy have all been postponed too.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

São Tomé & Príncipe, Equatorial Guinea agree to explore oil & gas reserves

So Tom and Prncipe and Equatorial Guinea have agreed on the establishment of a Special Zone for Joint Exploration to explore and develop cross-border oil gas reserves believed to be in the blocks bordering each countrys maritime zone.The d...

Athletics-Kenya orders closure of training camps and clubs over coronavirus worries

Kenyas athletics authority on Wednesday ordered the closure of training camps and clubs due to the coronavirus outbreak, a move that threatens the ability of the countrys athletes to prepare for the Olympic Games which are scheduled to begi...

Israel steps up testing as coronavirus detections rise

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel have jumped by 40 to 427 in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, predicting a steeper rise as mass testing is implemented. The Internal Security Ministry said compulsory closures, e...

Coronavirus: Vistara says it has "temporarily adjusted" domestic flights for March and April in view of reduced demand. DSP DPBDPBDPB

Coronavirus Vistara says it has temporarily adjusted domestic flights for March and April in view of reduced demand. DSP DPBDPBDPB...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020