Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: NBA advised it might not resume until June

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 10:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 09:47 IST
Report: NBA advised it might not resume until June
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

With the NBA season suspended because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the league is making financial preparations after being advised that the earliest play may be able to resume is June, ESPN reported Tuesday night. Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who joined the league's board of governors in a Tuesday conference call, shared his view that America's recovery from the pandemic was far from over and may not be for some time.

Accordingly, the NBA is working through plans to increase its credit line by an additional $550 million up to $1.2 billion as a means to assist with expenses for what may be a prolonged shutdown. Murthy apparently was a bit more optimistic in recent days about a more limited spread of the virus, although sources told Wojnarowski, "No one left that call thinking we could be playing anytime soon."

Per the report, teams are hoping the NBA can give them planned dates to possibly resume the season -- whether or not it's the regular season and postseason, or playoffs only. But Wojnarowski said the league is remaining patient as owners wait for more tangible estimates on potential lost revenues before committing to any revised calendar. Wojnarowski reported that the NBA is plotting options involving ending the season completely, tipping it off again but without fans, or waiting until the playoffs to allow spectators in arenas. Changes also reportedly could include a reduction in the length of the playoff series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Every worker will receive support through coronavirus crisis - UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government would bring forward new measures to support workers and protect private renters from being evicted from their homes because of coronavirus.Johnson said Britain was also s...

ANALYSIS-From food to tech, coronavirus to spur urban planning rethink

The coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the planet will force city authorities and planners to more seriously consider factors such as population density, technology, food security, and inadequate housing, urban experts said.As of Wednesda...

French Open date change over virus rocks tennis

The global tennis calendar has been thrown into further chaos after a decision by French Open organisers to postpone the Grand Slam, with players and rival tournaments critical of the apparently unilateral move. The event at Roland Garros, ...

Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) clears acquisition of 83 Tejas aircraft for IAF: Sources.

Defence Acquisition Council DAC clears acquisition of 83 Tejas aircraft for IAF Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020