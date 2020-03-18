Left Menu
BCB approaches Sanjay Bangar for Test batting consultant's position

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 15:45 IST
  • Created: 18-03-2020 15:45 IST
The Bangladesh Cricket Board has approached former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar to become the national team's consultant in red-ball cricket. A BCB official told PTI that Bangar was approached for the Test batting consultant's role but there has not been any clear response from him.

"He has been offered but we are not sure. We are hearing that he could also be occupied elsewhere," the official said. Former South Africa international Neil McKenzie is currently working with the Bangladesh batsmen in the shorter formats. Bangar was with the Indian team from 2014 to 2019 and was replaced by Vikram Rathour at the start of the home season in September. The West Indies tour, which took place after the World Cup, was his last assignment. In fact, Bangar was the only one to get the axe in the Indian support staff with head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar retaining their roles.

Bangar has been busy commentating on the game ever since his sacking. The 47-year-old played 12 Tests and 15 ODIs for India between 2001 and 2004. "We have spoken with Bangar (for Test batting consultant) but nothing is finalised yet," BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told reporters in Dhaka on Wednesday. "We are negotiating with a few others as well. McKenzie is looking after the red-ball cricket despite being a white ball consultant and till we get a batting consultant for Test cricket we are expecting him to do the job (in red ball)," he added..

