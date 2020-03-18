Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lions signing DT Shelton to 2-year, $8M deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 05:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 20:53 IST
Lions signing DT Shelton to 2-year, $8M deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Detroit Lions are signing former New England Patriots defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a two-year, $8 million contract. Shelton's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the deal Wednesday with multiple media outlets.

Shelton, 26, started 14 of his 16 games with the Patriots in 2019 and set career highs with 61 tackles and three sacks. A first-round pick (12th overall) by Cleveland in 2015, Shelton has 210 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 75 games (59 starts) with the Browns (2015-17) and Patriots (2018-19).

Shelton is the fourth former Patriot to join the Lions in the last two offseasons. Linebacker Jamie Collins agreed to a deal on Monday, while receiver Danny Amendola and defensive end Trey Flowers signed with Detroit before the 2019 season. Third-year Lions head coach Matt Patricia was on New England coach Bill Belichick's staff from 2004-17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sport-UAE suspends all sporting events, raising doubts about Dubai World Cup

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday suspended all sporting events to prevent the spread of coronavirus, raising doubts about whether the Dubai World Cup horse race meeting would go ahead this month. Many professional and amateur sporting e...

State govts to issue directions for kids, senior citizens to stay at home: Centre on COVID-19

New Delhi India, Mar 19 ANI India The Government of India on Thursday said that all state governments shall issue appropriate directions so that all children below 10 years and citizens above 65 other than for medical assistance except for ...

TPV Technology unveils Philips 3.1 CH Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

New Delhi India, Mar 19 ANIPRNewswire Featuring the best-in-class technology, the Philips TAPB603 with Dolby Atmos is here to flatter all the audiophiles. This newly launched model will be available across leading online and offline partner...

Fourth COVID-19 death in India was elderly person in Punjab, had co-morbid conditions like diabetes, cardiac issues: Union Health Ministry.

Fourth COVID-19 death in India was elderly person in Punjab, had co-morbid conditions like diabetes, cardiac issues Union Health Ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020