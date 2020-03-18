Lions signing DT Shelton to 2-year, $8M deal

The Detroit Lions are signing former New England Patriots defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a two-year, $8 million contract. Shelton's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the deal Wednesday with multiple media outlets.

Shelton, 26, started 14 of his 16 games with the Patriots in 2019 and set career highs with 61 tackles and three sacks. A first-round pick (12th overall) by Cleveland in 2015, Shelton has 210 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 75 games (59 starts) with the Browns (2015-17) and Patriots (2018-19).

Shelton is the fourth former Patriot to join the Lions in the last two offseasons. Linebacker Jamie Collins agreed to a deal on Monday, while receiver Danny Amendola and defensive end Trey Flowers signed with Detroit before the 2019 season. Third-year Lions head coach Matt Patricia was on New England coach Bill Belichick's staff from 2004-17.

