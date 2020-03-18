Left Menu
Panthers to release S Reid

  Updated: 19-03-2020 01:56 IST
  Created: 18-03-2020 23:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Panthers)

The Carolina Panthers are set to release strong safety, Eric Reid. Reid broke the news on social media Wednesday before multiple media outlets followed suit.

"It's been a pleasure, Carolina!" Reid wrote on Twitter. "I enjoyed my time and the support I received from the fans, media, teammates, and staff there will be remembered. Looking forward to furthering my career in another city!" The Panthers are in a state of transition, as the team notably released tight end Greg Olsen and gave quarterback Cam Newton permission to seek a trade.

According to Over the Cap, the Panthers will save $3 million in salary-cap space for 2020 by releasing Reid before June 1. Reid, 28, recorded 201 tackles, 5.0 sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble in 29 games over two seasons with the Panthers.

Reid has collected 519 tackles, 6.0 sacks, and 11 interceptions in 99 career games with the San Francisco 49ers (2013-17) and Panthers. He was a Pro Bowl selection during his rookie season of 2013. The move regarding Reid comes one day after the Panthers signed free safety Tre Boston to a three-year, $18.5 million extension.

